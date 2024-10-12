Il Lombardia Live - Can Tadej Pogačar make it four in a row?

Refresh

Mohoric is part of a dangerous move that's swelling off the front and we see a UAE rider jumping to mark it out.

Valter has been brought back and we just have constant accelerations here. A trio goes clear in pursuit of Swift, Bayer, and Masotto, who are still working away 15 seconds ahead.

Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacks from the peloton and gets a gap. Rui Costa (EF) goes next, but then the domino effect comes and that could shut the whole thing down again.

We mentioned the increase in climbing in the first half of this route, so let’s take a closer look at what’s coming up. After 25km we have the Forcellino de Bianzano (6.3km at 5.1%) and while the Ganda has been scrapped, it has been replaced by what is still a proper climb in the form of the Selvino, very nearby and topping out at a similar altitude just below 1000 metres. After the shorter Colle di Berbenno (4.5 km at 6.2%), it’s up another tough one, the Valpiana, which measures 10.1km at 6.2% and tops out with just over 100km on the clock. After a descent, we have a flatter section that will take us to the lakes and to our final climbs.

Still nothing sticking with these attacks, and there aren't many teams who aren't showing an interest in today's break. Just Pogacar's UAE, it seems.

25 seconds is the lead for the three frontrunners. EF, Bahrain, Visma all looking to get involved in an active bunch behind.

Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich-PostNL) was a non-starter, due to illness.

It hasn't settled down behind. Plenty of teams want a rider up the road, chief among them VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane.

It's Connor Swift for Ineos Grenadiers and he has snuck clear alongside Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Giulio Masotto (Corratec-Vini Fantini).

With no Pidcock, Ineos have a more open strategy and they're trying to get in the breakaway here.

We're off The flag is waved and we are underway. Here come the first attacks.

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel at sign-on just now. He's the next biggest name beyond Pogacar. He'll be returning to the scene of his horror crash into a ravine at the 2020 Il Lombardia, with the Colma di Sormano making its return to the race for the first time since that day, albeit from the opposite direction.

The riders are on the move, rolling out of Bergamo, and the race will kick off shortly.

Anyway, it’s no surprise that Pogacar headlines our Riders to Watch feature, but we also have nine other names to throw into the mix. Have a read: Il Lombardia 2024 - Analysing the contenders

There is one overwhelming favourite today and that’s Tadej Pogacar. Not only has he won the past three editions, covering both Bergamo to Como and the other way around, but he has had one of the greatest seasons of all time, winning the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, World Championship, and another Monument with Liege-Bastogne-Liege back in the Spring. If you thought the novelty was wearing off you only have to look at his astonishingly one-sided victory at the Giro dell’Emilia one week ago. Quite frankly, he’s making it look like a stroll in the park. Races like this should be hard-won things but right now it would almost be more surprising were he to lose.

The route isn't the biggest piece of overnight news. No, that would be Tom Pidcock claiming he has been "de-selected" from the Ineos Grenadiers line-up. 'I am deselected' - Tom Pidcock to miss 2024 Il Lombardia

On the subject of the route, there have been some last-minute changes, due to landslides from the heavy rainfall that has hit northern Italy over the past week. Nothing drastic, but the finish line has been moved away from the shores of Lake Como, while one of the early climbs, the Passo di Ganda, has been replaced by the similarly-proportioned Selvino. Full details on the route and the changes here

We’re in Bergamo today, which means we’re heading to Como. Il Lombardia has developed the endearing tradition of flipping its two start and finish locations, so while there’s no finale up through the atmospheric walls of Bergamo Alto, this year we’ll see the Madonna del Ghisallo, Colma di Sormano, and San Fermo della Battaglia. We will not, however, see the Civiglio, with the vicious climb - usually coming as the penultimate test - ruled out due to landslides. That makes the finale a little less heavy than recent iterations of the Bergamo-Como route, but we do have more climbs in the first half of the race, meaning we’re still in for a total elevation gain in excess of 4,750 metres.

The riders and teams have gathered in Bergamo for the start of this 118th edition of Il Lombardia. The roll-out is coming up at 10:35 local time, the start proper just five minutes after that. Six hours later, after 255km in the saddle, we’ll be calling the winner over the line.

Here we are then. The leaves are falling, the season is in its final throes, and while there are a few more races to come in October, this is the last big one. It’s almost 120 years old, it’s one of cycling’s five Monument Classics, and it boasts a stellar start list that includes the new world champion, Tadej Pogacar. It’s Il Lombardia time, and we’ll have every inch of it covered right here.