'A tough period of racing while searching for answers' – Iliac artery surgery ahead for Neve Bradbury

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Australian Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider heading to hospital for operation next week

A CORUNA, SPAIN - MAY 05: Neve Bradbury of Australia and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto competes during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 3 a 121.2km stage from Padron to A Coruna / #UCIWWT / on May 05, 2026 in Padron, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A flying run in 2024, when the podiums just kept rolling, proved just what a formidable rider Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) could be, however as the following seasons progressed the top results seemed harder to come by.

That breakthrough 2024 season had included a Giro d'Italia stage win and third overall, plus second on GC at the UAE Tour and Tour de Suisse as well as third at the Tour Down Under and silver in the U23 road race at the World Championships but then the run of podiums all but dried up. A third at the Australian championships road race at the start of this year has been the only top 3 since that breakthrough season.

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"It’s been a tough period of racing while searching for answers, but I finally have surgery booked next week for iliac artery endofibrosis," said Bradbury in an Instagram post.

"A long road ahead, but I’ll be back," said the 24-year-old.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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