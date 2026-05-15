Giro d'Italia: Jonas Vingegaard soars to victory on race's opening summit finish at Blockhaus

Vingegaard won as expected but his advantage wasn't as big as predicted

On the Giro d'Italia's first summit finish at Blockhaus, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) cemented his status as the overwhelming favourite to win the race, soloing home to take the stage victory.

The Dane made the first big attack on the Apennine ascent 5.5km from the top of the 13.6km climb, taking home favourite Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with him. But a kilometre later, he was gone, accelerating away from the Italian and every other GC hopeful.

Thirteen minutes later, Vingegaard raised his arms atop Blockhaus, following in the wheel tracks of riders including Eddy Merckx, José Manuel Fuente, Moreno Argentin, and Nairo Quintana in doing so.

As he swept to a predictable triumph, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) worked his way past Pellizzari and rode well in the final kilometres, holding the gap to Vingegaard and crossing the line in second place, only 13 seconds down.

There'd be a slightly longer wait for the final podium finisher to cross the line. Pellizzari's teammate, former Giro winner, Jai Hindley sprinted home to finish 59 seconds down, leading home the Italian and Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla).

More to come

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