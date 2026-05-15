Giro d'Italia: Jonas Vingegaard soars to victory on race's opening summit finish at Blockhaus

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Eulálio fights to keep maglia rosa on stage 7

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard attacks in the final climb during the 7th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Vingegaard won as expected but his advantage wasn't as big as predicted (Image credit: Getty Images)
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On the Giro d'Italia's first summit finish at Blockhaus, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) cemented his status as the overwhelming favourite to win the race, soloing home to take the stage victory.

The Dane made the first big attack on the Apennine ascent 5.5km from the top of the 13.6km climb, taking home favourite Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with him. But a kilometre later, he was gone, accelerating away from the Italian and every other GC hopeful.

Thirteen minutes later, Vingegaard raised his arms atop Blockhaus, following in the wheel tracks of riders including Eddy Merckx, José Manuel Fuente, Moreno Argentin, and Nairo Quintana in doing so.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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