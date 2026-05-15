Tour de Hongrie: Tim Merlier takes a second victory on stage 3

Tim Merlier won his second stage of the Tour de Hongrie on Friday, sprinting clear on what was a cold, wet day in the saddle.

The Soudal-QuickStep rider followed Fernando Gaviria, who launched his trademark late sprint; the Belgian launched off the wheel to take victory. The Caja Rural-Seguros RGa rider finished second, with Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in third place.

The final kilometres unfolded in cold rain on wide roads, resulting in a chaotic finish.

Jayco-AlUla did much of the work, catching the last of five breakaway riders with 13km to go, while Merlier’s Soudal-QuickStep occasionally helped out. With 5km remaining, Flanders Baloise and NSN formed their trains, but on wide, wet roads, the final was chaotic, with only Jayco exerting any control.

Only inside the final 2km did Merlier’s team emerge from the melée. Yves Lampaert got a gap on the exit to a right-hand bend, but when he was caught, Merlier was perfectly positioned to take the win.

With bonus seconds from his two stage wins, Merlier regains the overall lead with two stages to go.

More to come.

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