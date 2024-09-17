Il Lombardia route to climb Sormano for first time since Remco Evenepoel's 2020 crash, in opposite direction

Organisers of the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia, will bring the race back to the Colma di Sormano for the first time since Remco Evenepoel's terrifying crash in 2020 - but in the opposite direction to what has been used since the climb was reintroduced to the race in 2012.

The climb should play in favour of defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but former winner Vincenzo Nibali said he hopes to see a two-man duel.

"This is a race that I have always loved, and I am proud to have won it twice," Nibali said. "I really like the route, it's tough and selective. Being the last Monument Classic of the year many riders will arrive tired but at the same time ready to fire the last shot. I'd like to see a good duel between Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel who, following the evolution of the season, are to be considered the main favourites".

The Sormano in its previous direction included a detour onto a side path dubbed the 'Muro di Sormano' that kicked up to gradients of 25% in sections and often forced riders to ascent on foot. In 1960, organiser Vincenzo Torriani added this stretch to spice up a race he feared was no longer producing worthy winners.

That spectacle came at a cost, however, as the descent on the other side is considered to be the most technically demanding in professional cycling, and has been the site of several devastating crashes.

Evenepoel crashed on that descent in 2020 when he misjudged a sharp left turn and went over the stone wall of a bridge, crashing five metres down and fracturing his pelvis. In 2017, Laurens De Plus, Jan Bakelandts, Simone Petilli and Daniel Martínez crashed in a different section and plunged into a ravine.

This time, the Sormano will climb rather than descend that treacherous stretch of road, reaching the summit with 42 kilometres to go. The riders will take the much gentler main road on the way down the other side where a series of hairpin bends will reduce speeds and, hopefully, provide a safer landing for the peloton.

The Colma di Sormano is a significant part of the 252-kilometre route from Bergamo to Como that takes in eight named ascents and finishes with a rapid descent.

The race departs from Bergamo and summits the first climb, the Forcellino di Bianzano, after 29.9 kilometers of racing. The Ganda climb comes immediately after with the crest at kilometre 49.8. This ascent gets steeper toward the summit, with a maximum gradient of 15% just before the top and an average of 9.8% for the last 2.7km.

It will be a perfect launching pad for the breakaway with a bit of a plateau before the long, gradual descent.

The race will settle in for the long haul after the Ganda, with two smaller ascents - the Colle di Berbenno and Valpiana preceding a much flatter stretch of the route heading to Lake Como.

The Berbenno is less difficult than the Valpiana, which is over 10 kilometres long and averages 6.2%, with a stretch of 10% gradients near the foot of the climb.

The route passes Lecco and Onno before joining the traditional route toward the Madonna del Ghisallo ascent, which will be taken from the far less demanding side after the Sella di Osigo climb.

A rapid descent toward Bellagio brings the route along the lake, with this flat stretch giving riders one last rest before the Sormano.

Once the riders hit the base of the Sormano in Nesso, the race will explode on the 13-kilometre climb. The first 10 kilometres average 6.9% but there are steeper sections including a 13% stretch before a brief plateau. Then, the final kilometre averages over 9% before the top.

Descending in the direction the race will go in 2024, she found it to be much easier and with a far lower danger of grievous bodily harm.

The quick descent snakes down into Maglio before levelling out with a gentle downhill all the way to Como.

The riders must tackle the San Fermo della Battaglia ascent with a short stretch of 10% grades before plunging toward the finish line.