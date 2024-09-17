Il Lombardia route to climb Sormano for first time since Remco Evenepoel's 2020 crash, in opposite direction

Final Monument to begin in Bergamo, end in Como with opposite side of Sormano a key moment

Route for the 2024 Il Lombardia
Route for the 2024 Il Lombardia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Organisers of the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia, will bring the race back to the Colma di Sormano for the first time since Remco Evenepoel's terrifying crash in 2020 - but in the opposite direction to what has been used since the climb was reintroduced to the race in 2012.

The climb should play in favour of defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but former winner Vincenzo Nibali said he hopes to see a two-man duel.

Cyclingnews' own Laura Weislo puts in an effort as Contador watches on.
Laura Weislo

Laura set out from Bellagio to try to ride the Sormano in 2013 but chickened out on riding the descent in wet, foggy conditions. Descending in the direction the race will go in 2024, she found it to be much easier and with a far lower danger of grievous bodily harm.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

