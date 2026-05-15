Eli Iserbyt finds a new role with Tadej Pogačar's agents after early retirement from cyclo-cross

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Belgian will work as cyclo-cross coordinator at the A&J All Sports management agency

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen) celebrates winning the Grand Prix Sven Nys men&#039;s elite race in Baal on January 1, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Eli Iserbyt celebrates victory the 2025 GP Sven Nys (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former European cyclo-cross champion and multiple World Cup winner Eli Iserbyt will take on a role at the rider agency representing world road champion, Tadej Pogačar.

Iserbyt was forced to retire from the sport earlier this year after suffering persistent issues with the blood flow through his femoral artery. Now, five months after formally announcing his departure from the sport, the former U23 World and Belgian champion will take on a role with A&J All Sports management agency as their Cyclo-cross coordinator.

The Belgian has 54 race wins on his palmarès, the most recent of which came at the GP Sven Nys on New Year's Day 2025. However, he was unable to compete for his Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw team at all during the 2025/26 season.

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Managed by Alex and Johnny Carera, A&J All Sports is one of the sport's leading agencies, managing the careers of numerous top riders, including Pogačar and teammate Isaac Del Toro, Elisa Balsamo, Biniam Girmay, and Jasper Philipsen.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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