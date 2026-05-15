Eli Iserbyt finds a new role with Tadej Pogačar's agents after early retirement from cyclo-cross

Former European cyclo-cross champion and multiple World Cup winner Eli Iserbyt will take on a role at the rider agency representing world road champion, Tadej Pogačar.

Iserbyt was forced to retire from the sport earlier this year after suffering persistent issues with the blood flow through his femoral artery. Now, five months after formally announcing his departure from the sport, the former U23 World and Belgian champion will take on a role with A&J All Sports management agency as their Cyclo-cross coordinator.

The Belgian has 54 race wins on his palmarès, the most recent of which came at the GP Sven Nys on New Year's Day 2025. However, he was unable to compete for his Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw team at all during the 2025/26 season.

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Last November, the 28-year-old revealed he had undergone four operations to correct the issue, before finally announcing his immediate retirement from all cycling, including recreational riding, in January 2026.

"Introducing Eli Iserbyt as our new cyclocross coordinator", read a post on A&J All Sports' Instagram account. "With his experience at the highest level of world cyclocross, Eli will play a key role in supporting and developing our athletes throughout the winter season."

Often overshadowed by the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Iserbyt was otherwise one of the sport's best riders in recent seasons.

His 54 race victories include some of the biggest events and overall successes in the season-long World Cup series. Even in his final season, he won four times and was only outside the top 10 six times across 35 race days.

"I am happy that I can stay in the world of cyclocross and pass on my experience. Supporting athletes and contributing to their development gives me energy," Iserbyt said.

Managed by Alex and Johnny Carera, A&J All Sports is one of the sport's leading agencies, managing the careers of numerous top riders, including Pogačar and teammate Isaac Del Toro, Elisa Balsamo, Biniam Girmay, and Jasper Philipsen.