Il Lombardia 2023
|Date
|October 7, 2023
|Distance
|238km
|Start location
|Como
|Finish location
|Bergamo
|Edition
|117th
|Previous edition
|2022 Il Lombardia
|Previous winner
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
How to watch: Join Cyclingnews for live coverage for the next WorldTour race on the 2023 calendar, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
Il Lombardia, also known as the 'race of the falling leaves' brings the European WorldTour calendar to a close with one last gasp for glory on a spectacular route from Como to Bergamo.
The 117th edition of the race returns to the route from 2021 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) for victory, with Adam Yates taking third.
Il Lombardia history
The crescendo for the campaign of the Monuments of cycling, Il Lombardia was first held in 1905, named Milan-Milan and won by Italian Giovanni Gerbi. Italians have gone on to win the one-day race 69 times, including a record five times by Fausto Coppi (1946-1949, 1954). Other notables include Alfredo Binda, who won the race four times (1925-1927, 1931) and Damiano Cuneo, who is the most recent from among six riders to have won the Classic three times (2004, 2007-2008). The race includes the famous climb of Madonna del Ghisallo, which this year comes with just under 60km to race.
Il Lombardia 2023 climbs
- Madonna del Ghisallo (38.3km)
- Roncola (100.9km)
- Berbenno (129km)
- Passo della Crocetta (161.9km)
- Zambla Alta (174.7km)
- Passo di Ganda (206.6km)
- Colle Aperto (234.8km
Il Lombardia 2022 teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lidl-Trek
- Lotto Dstny
- Movistar Team
- Soudal-Quickstep
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team Jayco-AlUla
- Team DSM-Firmenich
- UAE Team Emirates
- Eolo-Kometa
- Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizanè
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling
- Team TotalEnergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling
