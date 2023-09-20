Il Lombardia 2023

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Il Lombardia 2023 overview
DateOctober 7, 2023
Distance238km
Start locationComo
Finish locationBergamo
Edition117th
Previous edition2022 Il Lombardia
Previous winnerTadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar attacks in the finale of Il Lombardia in 2022

Tadej Pogacar attacks in the finale of Il Lombardia in 2022 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021)

Il Lombardia, also known as the 'race of the falling leaves' brings the European WorldTour calendar to a close with one last gasp for glory on a spectacular route from Como to Bergamo.

The 117th edition of the race returns to the route from 2021 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) for victory, with Adam Yates taking third.

Il Lombardia history

The crescendo for the campaign of the Monuments of cycling, Il Lombardia was first held in 1905, named Milan-Milan and won by Italian Giovanni Gerbi. Italians have gone on to win the one-day race 69 times, including a record five times by Fausto Coppi (1946-1949, 1954). Other notables include Alfredo Binda, who won the race four times (1925-1927, 1931) and Damiano Cuneo, who is the most recent from among six riders to have won the Classic three times (2004, 2007-2008). The race includes the famous climb of Madonna del Ghisallo, which this year comes with just under 60km to race.

Il Lombardia 2023 climbs

  • Madonna del Ghisallo (38.3km)
  • Roncola (100.9km)
  • Berbenno (129km)
  • Passo della Crocetta (161.9km)
  • Zambla Alta (174.7km)
  • Passo di Ganda (206.6km)
  • Colle Aperto (234.8km

Il Lombardia 2022 teams

  • AG2R Citroën Team
  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Astana Qazaqstan
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Lotto Dstny
  • Movistar Team
  • Soudal-Quickstep
  • Team Arkéa-Samsic
  • Team Jayco-AlUla
  • Team DSM-Firmenich
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Eolo-Kometa
  • Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizanè
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling
  • Team TotalEnergies
  • Tudor Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.