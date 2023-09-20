Swipe to scroll horizontally Il Lombardia 2023 overview Date October 7, 2023 Distance 238km Start location Como Finish location Bergamo Edition 117th Previous edition 2022 Il Lombardia Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar attacks in the finale of Il Lombardia in 2022 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021)

Il Lombardia, also known as the 'race of the falling leaves' brings the European WorldTour calendar to a close with one last gasp for glory on a spectacular route from Como to Bergamo.

The 117th edition of the race returns to the route from 2021 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) for victory, with Adam Yates taking third.

Il Lombardia history

The crescendo for the campaign of the Monuments of cycling, Il Lombardia was first held in 1905, named Milan-Milan and won by Italian Giovanni Gerbi. Italians have gone on to win the one-day race 69 times, including a record five times by Fausto Coppi (1946-1949, 1954). Other notables include Alfredo Binda, who won the race four times (1925-1927, 1931) and Damiano Cuneo, who is the most recent from among six riders to have won the Classic three times (2004, 2007-2008). The race includes the famous climb of Madonna del Ghisallo, which this year comes with just under 60km to race.

Il Lombardia 2023 climbs

Madonna del Ghisallo (38.3km)

Roncola (100.9km)

Berbenno (129km)

Passo della Crocetta (161.9km)

Zambla Alta (174.7km)

Passo di Ganda (206.6km)

Colle Aperto (234.8km

Il Lombardia 2022 teams

AG2R Citroën Team

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Astana Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Lidl-Trek

Lotto Dstny

Movistar Team

Soudal-Quickstep

Team Arkéa-Samsic

Team Jayco-AlUla

Team DSM-Firmenich

UAE Team Emirates

Eolo-Kometa

Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizanè

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Team TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling