Arctic Race of Norway 2022 overview

Image 1 of 1 Map of the 2022 Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO)

Dates: August 11-14, 2022

Distance: 677.9km

Start: Mo i Rana

Finish: Trondheim

The 2022 Arctic Race of Norway returns for a ninth edition with four stages from August 11-14 and organisers noting that it is the first time the race will be held below, not above, the Arctic Circle.

The first two days offer opportunities for the sprinters, stage 1 being the longest of the race at 185km. The final two days are for the climbers, both with summit finishes.

A total of 19 teams will compete, among them 10 teams that were in Norway earlier in the season for the Tour de France, which began in Copenhagen. It is the first appearance at the race for Team BikeExchange-Jayco, as well as a new China Glory Continental team. Human Powered Health returns after a two-year hiatus. Two teams from Norway will be in the peloton - Coop, which won the mountains classification last year with Fredrik Dversenes, and Uno-X Pro Cycling.

Four of the UCI WorldTeams have notable riders from Norway: Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Alexander Kristoff and Sven-Erik Bystrøm), Team BikeExchange-Jayco (Amund Grøndahl Jansen), Team DSM (Andreas Leknessund and Jonas Iversby Hvideberg) and Israel-Premier Tech (Carl Fredrik Hagen). A pair of ProTeams have Norwegian riders as well - Human Powered Health (August Jensen and Kristian Aasvold) and TotalEnergies (Edvald Boasson Hagen).

Arctic Race of Norway 2022 route

Mo i Rana will welcome the participants for the Grand Départ of the Arctic Race of Norway on August 11, returning as a stage host for the first time since 2016. Again, two ascents of the same climb will be tackled on the 185km stage 1, Korgfjellet like six years ago. The second passage leaves 70 kilometres to the finish line this time, which could lend itself to a breakaway. The peloton will hit the finish after two full circuits of 10.5km each in Mo i Rana.

Stage 2 covers a rolling course of 155km with a start in Mosjøen for a second time. A trio of categorised climbs, the highest at 388 metres being Tosen summit, lead to a flat finishing the coastal town of Brønnøysund.

Stage 3 is a day for climbers with 180km from Namsos to the summit of Skallstugu. The rise to the finish line is 3.7 kilometres with an average gradient of 6%, but a section close to 13%. There are a trio of small third-category climbs along the way to the uphill finish.

The final day of racing is 160km around Trondheim. The opening 122 kilometres are rolling with a sprint in Spongdal, and two categorised climbs, one at Løveset and the other at Staggan. Then the final 37 kilometres are enclosed in an 8km circuit, covered four times. The loops uses the Gamle Bybro (Old Town Bridge) to cross the Nidelva River before tackling the Tyholt tower summit, a 1.4km climb at 8% with a maximum gradient of 17%.

Arctic Race of Norway 2022 teams