Arctic Race of Norway past winners

Champions 2013-2016

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel-Start Up Nation
2019Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
2018Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Astana
2017Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
2015Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana
2014Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2013Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team

 

