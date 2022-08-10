Arctic Race of Norway past winners
Champions 2013-2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel-Start Up Nation
|2019
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|2018
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Astana
|2017
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|2015
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana
|2014
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2013
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
