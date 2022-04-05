Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 overview

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) wins Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - how it unfolded

Marta Cavalli took out the biggest win of her career so far at the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, the first of the three Ardennes Classics which this year also offered prize money of €40,000 to match the men's edition of the race.

Attacking from a group of seven riders and holding off the chase to the line, the FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope rider had time to celebrate as the sprint to decide the rest of the podium placings was lining up behind.

It was Demi Vollering (SD Worx) who took out the battle for second from the group four seconds back while Lianne Lippert (Team DSM Women) took third in the tight sprint and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) fell just short of the podium.

The 24 year-old Italian winner of the race, which started in Maastricht and finished in Valkenburg 128.5km later, became the team’s clear top contender when Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Brodie Chapman were both ruled out because of illness. Cavalli's perfect delivery of the pre-race plan secured the squad's first European victory of the season.

The final of four ascents of iconic Cauberg, 800-metre ascent reaching 12.8 per cent in gradient, proved the crucial point for the lead group of seven to form but it was the slight pause in pressure afterwards that Cavall identified as the moment to strike.

There was less than two kilometres to the line when Cavalli attacked on the left side of the road, surprising Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who was doing the work at the front for her teammate Vollering, as she was focused on the threat of Van Vleuten. The quickly established gap Cavalli carved out in that moment was enough, as she dug deep to keep the pace rolling and hold the advantage to the line.



World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) held onto her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking after finishing in eighth place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - Top Five Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3:17:41 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx 0:00:04 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 news and features

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition history

The Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition began in 2001, held on the same day as the men’s race. In the first three years the course covered roughly 114km with nine climbs, including the Cauberg. Organisers then suspended the women’s race related to not having enough resources to support both events on the same day, and the Holland Hills Classic was held in Limburg to fill the gap.

In 2017 the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition returned to the schedule as part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour. The race skipped 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, and had a modified 17-km circuit event in 2021, rather than no race at all. It turned out to be one of the most dynamic editions of the women’s race with an explosion of attacks from start to finish. The technical aspects of the circuit and the punchy climbs, 21 in total, offered cycling fans an aggressive style of racing.

