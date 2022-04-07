How to watch Amstel Gold Race – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics continue this weekend, with the Amstel Gold Race swapping slots with Paris-Roubaix due to French Presidential elections. If you're looking for a way to watch the action on the cobbles and the Ardennes we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other racing to look forward to as well.

Following the majority of the cobbled Classics, this Sunday sees the start of the Ardennes Classics with the men's and women's Amstel Gold Race, the only major spring Classic held in the Netherlands.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The Ardennes Classics mean hills and as a result the routes for the Amstel Gold Race are packed with them - 33 for the men and 19 for the women.

The men will take on a 254.1km route from Maastricht to Valkenburg with almost non-stop hill climbing along the way. There are three passes through the finish line before the end, including three climbs of the famous Cauberg hill to boot. The final sees the riders take on the Bemelerberg on the way to a flat finish in Valkenburg.

The women tackle a 128.5km route including three passes through the finish and a slightly different finale with the Cauberg the final obstacle before a downhill run to the line, with the peloton having taken on the climb three further times before the end.

Men's schedule: Start – 10:20 (09:20 BST, 04:20 EST), Finish – 16:47 (15:47 BST, 10:47 EST) on Sunday, April 10

Women's schedule: Start – 10:35 (09:35 BST, 04:35 EST), Finish – 14:07 (13:07 BST, 08:07 EST) on Sunday, April 10

Image 1 of 2 Amstel Gold Race men's route (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race) Image 2 of 2 Amstel Gold Race women's route (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

Live Stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab) for alerts on important stories and action during the spring Classics.

The men's and women's Amstel Gold Race will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport (opens in new tab) and Discovery+ (opens in new tab). A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes (opens in new tab). A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Dutch and Belgian broadcasters Nos, RTBF (opens in new tab) and Sporza (opens in new tab) will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports (opens in new tab) via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV (opens in new tab) ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (Italy), France TV (opens in new tab), L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab) (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (opens in new tab) (Basque Country), and RTVE (opens in new tab) (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Startlist information

Reigning men's champion Wout van Aert won't be lining up at the race after being struck down by COVID-19, but runner-up Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will be there alongside his teammate, past winner Michał Kwiatkowski.

Jumbo-Visma still come with a strong lineup, though, including Tom Dumoulin, Tiesj Benoot, and Christophe Laporte. Meanwhile, the overall favourite looks to be 2019 winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

Strong pairings at other teams include Kasper Asgreen and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Philippe Gilbert and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Dylan Teuns and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), and Juan Ayuso and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

Other riders to watch include Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco).

In the women's race, Marianne Vos is also not back to defend her title. In her place, Jumbo-Visma send Coryn Labecki and Anna Henderson.

The race could turn into a battle of the super teams with SD Worx sending Demi Vollering, Blanka Vas, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, and Trek-Segafredo going with Elisa Balsamo, Ellen van Dijk, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Lucinda Brand.

Annemiek van Vleuten leads Movistar, while Kasia Niewiadoma heads up Canyon-Sram. Elsewhere, look out for Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ), and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope).

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule