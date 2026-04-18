'We want to show resilience' – AG Insurance-Soudal must rely on young riders to take on Ardennes without Liège champion Kim Le Court-Pienaar

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2026 Liège winner still out with injury alongside Justine Ghekiere

A shot of five AG Insurance-Soudal riders standing on the stage, side by side, at the sign on presentation before Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026
AG Insurance-Soudal will miss 2026 Liège winner Kim Le Court-Pienaar during this year's Ardennes block (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège last year, AG Insurance-Soudal will have to count on younger and less experienced riders in this year's Ardennes Classics, with their Monument winner Kim Le Court-Pienaar sidelined with injury, alongside Belgian champion Justine Ghekiere.

Le Court-Pienaar had already had an unlucky spring with crashes at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, but her misfortune intensified when a crash at the Tour of Flanders left her with a fractured wrist. This ruled her out of the Ardennes block where she made history last year, winning Liège to become Africa's first Monument winner.

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"That’s an important part of our development. Different riders like Lore [De Schepper] can take on a more free role and aim for the finals. The Ardennes are less chaotic than the cobbled Classics. Those conditions suit us better and allow our strengths to come through. In the end, these races are very honest, the legs decide."

"I’m especially satisfied with the progress our domestiques have made over the winter. They’ve taken a real step forward, both physically and tactically. That gives us more options in key moments and strengthens the team as a whole heading into the finals."

"We’ve clearly grown. The depth of the team has improved and there’s more belief in the plan. We’re no longer just reacting, we’re taking initiative, and that’s an important evolution," she said.

That will be their aim for Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and even if a major win would be a tough ask, the team is hoping to bounce back in the face of the loss of their two main climbers.

"We want to be competitive in every race, be present in the key moments and fight for strong results. After the setbacks of the past weeks, we want to show resilience and prove that we can perform with multiple riders. Instead of focusing on one leader, we’ll go into races with multiple options, which can also make us tactically stronger."

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.