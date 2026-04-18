'We've been playing catch up' – SD Worx-Protime facing tough competition in Amstel Gold Race and Ardennes after Brabantse Pijl defeat

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Dutch team have been bettered by FDJ United-Suez several times already this spring, and again on Friday

A shot of the peloton during women&#039;s Brabantse Pijl 2026, focusing in on Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) in the centre
Mischa Bredewold finished second at Brabantse Pijl on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After four Classics without a win, SD Worx-Protime will be hoping for better fortunes as they head into their home event at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, and the following Ardennes.

It wasn't that long ago that SD Worx were considered the singular dominant force in the Spring Classics, but they've been gradually removed from that top spot in recent seasons, and in 2026, it's FDJ United-Suez who have made themselves the most successful team of the spring.

The rivalry and dynamic between the two teams seemed to play out in a microcosm during Friday's Brabantse Pijl, where FDJ's Célia Gery beat SD Worx's Mischa Bredewold in a sprint for the line.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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