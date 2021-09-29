Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race swap 2022 dates due to French Presidential elections

Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race will swap dates for 2022, with the cobbled Classic moved back a week from its traditional mid-April date due to French presidential elections.

The two race organisers have confirmed the date swap, with the Amstel Gold Race now scheduled for Sunday April 10 and Paris-Roubaix set for Sunday April 17, which is Easter Sunday.

The changes mean the men’s and women’s editions of the Amstel Gold Race will be held a week after the Tour of Flanders and so extend the cobbled Classics campaign closer to the Ardennes Classics, which begin with La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday April 20.

The men’s and women’s Brabantse Pijl will be held on Wednesday, April 13, with both Paris-Roubaix races on Easter Sunday, April 17. Paris-Roubaix returns this weekend after being cancelled in 2020 and rescheduled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes race will be held on Saturday and the men’s race on Sunday.

Amstel Gold Race director Leo van Vliet agreed to swap dates and so mix up the spring Classics calendar after a call from Paris-Roubaix director Christian Prudhomme.

“Christian Prudhomme called me to say that the race couldn’t be on the tenth of April due to the elections and asked if we could switch dates,” Van Vliet revealed.

“We talked with all parties involved and decided to do so in these special circumstances. It’s great we can help each other in this way.”

Prudhomme thanked his fellow race organiser.

“This solution is possible thanks to the cooperation and positive attitude of Leo and the UCI. On behalf of thousands of cycling fans, we thank them,” he said.