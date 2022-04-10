Cavalli wins Amstel Gold Race Women

Italian solos home after post-Cauberg attack

Image 1 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope celebrates winning during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 A general view of the peloton competing at start during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The roll-out in Maastricht (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team passing through Keutenberg sector ahead of Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSram Racingduring the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vollering and Niewiadoma respond to an early Van Vleuten attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van Vleuten goes on the attack on the Keutenberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vollering, Niewiadoma and Van Vleuten in an early move (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van Vleuten forcing the issue (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 A general view of the peloton competing during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The bunch on the Cauberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSram Racing competes in the breakaway during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Niewiadoma leading the way (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 LR Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Marie Le Net of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope and Riejanne Markus of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team lead the peloton during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The bunch on the narrow country lanes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The Limburg countryside (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

VALKENBURG NETHERLANDS APRIL 10 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 8th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 a 1285km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg UCIWWT AGR2022 on April 10 2022 in Valkenburg Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt went clear in a late break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the Amstel Gold Race Women on Sunday, crossing the finish line alone. 

The former Italian champion attacked from a group of seven riders that had formed on the Cauberg and held off the chasers on the last two kilometres, reaching the line with a three-second advantage.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was fastest from the rest of the group for second place, while third went to Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in what was a tight sprint for the minor podium places. 

More to follow

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
2Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
8Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Coryn Labecki (USA) Jumbo-Visma
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

Lukas Knöfler

