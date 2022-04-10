Cavalli wins Amstel Gold Race Women
By Lukas Knöfler published
Italian solos home after post-Cauberg attack
Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the Amstel Gold Race Women on Sunday, crossing the finish line alone.
The former Italian champion attacked from a group of seven riders that had formed on the Cauberg and held off the chasers on the last two kilometres, reaching the line with a three-second advantage.
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was fastest from the rest of the group for second place, while third went to Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in what was a tight sprint for the minor podium places.
More to follow
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
|8
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Coryn Labecki (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
