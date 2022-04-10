Cavalli wins Amstel Gold Race Women

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 The roll-out in Maastricht (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Vollering and Niewiadoma respond to an early Van Vleuten attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Van Vleuten goes on the attack on the Keutenberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Vollering, Niewiadoma and Van Vleuten in an early move (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Van Vleuten forcing the issue (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 The bunch on the Cauberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Niewiadoma leading the way (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 The bunch on the narrow country lanes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 The Limburg countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Amanda Spratt went clear in a late break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the Amstel Gold Race Women on Sunday, crossing the finish line alone.

The former Italian champion attacked from a group of seven riders that had formed on the Cauberg and held off the chasers on the last two kilometres, reaching the line with a three-second advantage.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was fastest from the rest of the group for second place, while third went to Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in what was a tight sprint for the minor podium places.

More to follow