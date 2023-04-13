Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 Start List

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Mischa Bredewold returns as SD Worx-ProTime look to regain momentum

Mischa Bredewold celebrates
Mischa Bredewold soloed to victory in the 2025 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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