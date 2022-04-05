Women to race for €40,000 equal prize money at Amstel Gold Race

Amstel Gold Race is the latest event to announce that it will offer equal prize money purses for the men’s and women’s races at €40,000 each, with the winners earning €16,000.

It is first race of the three Ardennes Classics, Amstel Gold Race, and will take place on April 10 in the Netherlands where the women's peloton will be racing for €30,000 more than the previous year’s edition won by Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women).

"In recent years, we have repeatedly taken steps to also get more equality in the Amstel Gold Race," said Els Dijkhuizen, marketing director at Heineken Nederland, as reported in AD.nl (opens in new tab).

"From the playful action with the lap masters, to a joint team presentation of men and women, which was unique in cycling.

"In addition, we have gradually increased the prize money in recent years and from the upcoming edition we will raise it to be completely equal for the men and women."

Amstel Gold Race organisers' decision to offer equal prize money comes off the heels of similar decisions made by Tour of Flanders that increased the women's prize money purse to €50,000, and Classic Brugge-De Panne that increased the women's prize purse to €40,000.

While only a fraction of the men's GrandTour prize money, Tour de France Femmes and Giro d'Italia Donne will offer a prize money purse of €250,000.

"It is a big step forward. If you see where women's cycling comes from and where we are now, it really makes a world of difference," said race director Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel.

"The development to get more equality in cycling has taken off in recent years. I am proud that we are always taking innovative steps in the Amstel Gold Race and taking on a leading role.”