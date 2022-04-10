Amstel Gold Race Women - Live Coverage

Refresh

Marianne Vos may be absent but there are plenty of other contenders to look out for including Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering. Here are five riders to watch.

Although the distance is shorter the riders still have to tackle 19 climbs including the Cauberg - the top of which was the finish line last year. This year, however there are an additional 1.6km after the climb before the finish.

10 minutes to go until the neutral rollout is given. The riders begin in Maastricht and finish in Berg en Terblijt. At 128.5km the race is much shorter than we have been used to in recent one-day women's races, which have been around 160km.

Other notable absences from the startlist are two FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope riders: Brodie Chapman, who has a non-Covid illness, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Defending champion of this race, Marianne Vos, has opted to skip Amstel Gold to focus on Paris Roubaix, where she placed second last year.

Last year, the pandemic meant that the course had to be changed for this race. This year, elections in France have forced Amstel Gold to swap date with Paris Roubaix, which will take place next weekend. Meaning that this year, the Ardennes Classics are spread across two weeks.

This is the 6th edition of the race since it was re-booted in 2017