Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the women's Spring Classics

Cyclingnews will be offering live coverage of eleven of the most popular one-day races on the 2023 Women's WorldTour during the Spring Classics.

Our live coverage will include eleven events beginning at the newly upgraded Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and moving onto white roads across Tuscany for Strade Bianche, the steep cobbled ascents of the Tour of Flanders, and the famed pavé of Paris-Roubaix Femmes before culminating at the Ardennes Classics; Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and more.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, analysis and galleries throughout all of the events on the 2023 Women's WorldTour, along with live coverage of the most popular one-day races this spring and later in the season at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in July and the new 'mega' UCI Cycling World Championships in August.

Learn more about the Women's WorldTour in Cyclingnews' definitive guide for 2023.

Check in after each race for our full reports, results, galleries, news and features.

The most popular one-day races on the 2023 Women's WorldTour

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - February 25, Belgium

Newly upgraded to the Women's WorldTour this year, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad upholds its tradition of kicking off the Spring Classics during 'opening weekend'.

Cyclingnews will be offering live coverage of the prestigious race that kicks off the Spring Classics on February 25 between Gent and the finish in Ninove, Belgium.

Strade Bianche Women - March 4, Italy

After the Spring Classics opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the Women’s WorldTour will resume at Strade Bianche in Siena, Italy. The race takes on the white gravel roads routed throughout the scenic Tuscany region and finishing at the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

Ronde van Drenthe Women - March 11, Netherlands

The sprinter-friendly route between Assen and Hoogeveen is made up of a series of loops over cobbled sectors and four trips up the VAM Berg, with 50km to the finish line. Riders who have historically done well in this race are powerful one-day specialists on flatter terrain.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio - March 19, Italy

The series heads back to Italy for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio. The women's field traditionally races through the hills surrounding Cittiglio before finishing on 17.8-kilometre circuits around the city. Each lap includes a climb through Orino, but the wide-open roads to the finish line often cater to a reduced group sprint.

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women - March 23, Belgium

This is a race that is traditionally well suited to sprinters. The route begins in Brugge and passes through Leeuw, Koekelare and Schoorbakke, and then the contest moves on to two finishing circuits in De Panne.

Gent-Wevelgem Women - March 26, Belgium

The second of six Flanders Classics events after Omloop het Nieuwsblad, Gent-Wevelgem is one of the flatter one-day races and typically sees a clash of the sprinters. The start of the race was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate and included several main climbs, such as the Beneberg, Kemmelberg and Monteberg en route to the finish in Wevelgem.

Tour of Flanders Women - April 2, Belgium

The Tour of Flanders, one of the most prestigious of the Spring Classics, begins and ends in Oudenaarde. It covers a combination of cobbled sectors and steep climbs, including the more decisive climbs near the end of the race – Kruisberg/Hotond, Oude Kwaremont, and the Paterberg – before the finish line in Oudenaarde.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes - April 8, France

The inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021 was a day written into the history books for both women's cycling and for the first winner of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Lizzie Deignan. Her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini followed up with another win for Trek-Segafredo in the 2022 edition. The 116km route from Denain to the Roubaix Velodrome includes 17 sectors of cobbled roads, with two of the pavé sectors rated at the maximum difficulty level – Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - April 16, Netherlands

The first of the three Ardennes Classics. The race starts and finishes in Maastricht, and in previous years, and includes a hilly parcour that finished on three 17.8-kilometre circuits that feature the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg. From the top of the Cauberg, there is roughly 1.7km to the finish line.

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - April 19, Belgium

La Flèche Wallonne is the oldest and the second of the three one-day races that form the women's Ardennes Classics. The series has only been in place for women since 2017, when Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition made its return after a 14-year hiatus, followed by the long-running La Flèche Wallonne and the debut of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The one-day women's race is famed for its finale on the Mur de Huy, which the women's peloton climbed three times. Now-retired Anna van der Breggen won a record seven consecutive titles at La Flèche Wallonne.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - April 23, Belgium

Liège-Bastogne-Liège concludes the Ardennes Classics week before riders turn their attention to the stage racing season. The race starts in Bastogne and, for the first time last year, ascends the Côte de Mont-le-Soie, before tackling the Côte de Wanne and Côte de la Haute-Levée. The final climbs, Côte de La Redoute and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, are tackled before the finish in Liège.

