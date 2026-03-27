Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions 2001-2025
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Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
2024
Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
2023
Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022
Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
2021
Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2020
Cancelled
2019
Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2018
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2003
Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002
Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
2001
Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim
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