Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners

Race-histories
By published

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions 2001-2025

The final podium of Amstel Gold Race Women 2025
Ellen van Dijk, winner Mischa Bredewold and Puck Pieterse on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2024

Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike

2023

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

2021

Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

2020

Cancelled

2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM

2018

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2017

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2003

Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi

2002

Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol

2001

Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.