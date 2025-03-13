Amstel Gold Race 2025

BERG EN TERBLIJT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 20: Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as race winner during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 255.9km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt / #UCIWT / on April 20, 2025 in Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amstel Gold Race overview

Date

April 20, 2025

Start location

Maastricht

Finish location

Berg en Terblijt

Distance

255,9km

Category

WorldTour

Start time

10:40 CET

Finish time

16:57 CET

Previous edition

2024 Amstel Gold Race

2024 winner

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)

Mattias Skjelmose Jensen wins Amstel Gold Race 2025

Mattias Skjelmose outsprints Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel to secure biggest career victory / As it happened

In the biggest win of his career and one of the races of the season, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) played the perfect hand to defeat both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at a thrilling Amstel Gold Race, outsprinting both the Olympic and world champion to the line on Sunday.

Amstel Gold Race Route

The 2025 Amstel Gold Race route will cover 34 climbs along a twisting 255.9km route, and features three ascents of the iconic Cauberg.

Amstel Gold Race start list

Amstel Gold Race teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkea-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
  • EF Education - EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Intermarché - Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team Jayco AlUla
  • Team Picnic PostNL
  • Team Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Israel-PremierTech
  • Lotto
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
  • Unibet Tietema Rockets
  • UNO-X Mobility
  • Team Totalenergies
