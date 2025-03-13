Swipe to scroll horizontally Amstel Gold Race overview Date April 20, 2025 Start location Maastricht Finish location Berg en Terblijt Distance 255,9km Category WorldTour Start time 10:40 CET Finish time 16:57 CET Previous edition 2024 Amstel Gold Race 2024 winner Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)

Mattias Skjelmose Jensen wins Amstel Gold Race 2025

Mattias Skjelmose outsprints Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel to secure biggest career victory / As it happened

In the biggest win of his career and one of the races of the season, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) played the perfect hand to defeat both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at a thrilling Amstel Gold Race, outsprinting both the Olympic and world champion to the line on Sunday.

Amstel Gold Race Route

The 2025 Amstel Gold Race route will cover 34 climbs along a twisting 255.9km route, and features three ascents of the iconic Cauberg.

Amstel Gold Race start list

Amstel Gold Race teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkea-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

EF Education - EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

INEOS Grenadiers

Intermarché - Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

Team Jayco AlUla

Team Picnic PostNL

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team Emirates

XDS Astana Team

Israel-PremierTech

Lotto

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

Unibet Tietema Rockets

UNO-X Mobility

Team Totalenergies