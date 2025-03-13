Amstel Gold Race 2025
Date
April 20, 2025
Start location
Maastricht
Finish location
Berg en Terblijt
Distance
255,9km
Category
WorldTour
Start time
10:40 CET
Finish time
16:57 CET
Previous edition
2024 winner
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
Mattias Skjelmose outsprints Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel to secure biggest career victory / As it happened
In the biggest win of his career and one of the races of the season, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) played the perfect hand to defeat both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at a thrilling Amstel Gold Race, outsprinting both the Olympic and world champion to the line on Sunday.
Amstel Gold Race Route
The 2025 Amstel Gold Race route will cover 34 climbs along a twisting 255.9km route, and features three ascents of the iconic Cauberg.
Amstel Gold Race start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Amstel Gold Race teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Israel-PremierTech
- Lotto
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Unibet Tietema Rockets
- UNO-X Mobility
- Team Totalenergies
