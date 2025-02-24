Cauberg returns to finale of Amstel Gold Race in 2025 route

Organisers of the Amstel Gold Race announced the return of the feared Cauberg ascent to the final kilometres of both the men's and women's races for 2025.

The climb will come with 2km to go of a 256.5 kilometer men's Amstel Gold Race route that will begin in Maastricht. The course includes many of the famous Limburg climbs such as the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg, with riders tackling the Cauberg three times. The women's race will also start in Maastricht and, as in 2024, race a 157.9-kilometer course including five ascents of the Cauberg.

Race director Leo van Vliet relocated the finish in 2013 from the summit of the Cauberg to a more spacious location between Berg en Terblijt and Vilt.

In 2017, the organisation removed the Cauberg from the final lap to open up opportunities for late attacks rather than a more conservative race where riders wait for the final climb.

"The Cauberg of course has something magical," Van Vliet said in the announcement.

"With the type of riders nowadays that start their final many kilometers from the end and then also the climb of the Cauberg at only two kilometers from the end, we again expect a thrilling final. A final that the audience in Valkenburg and on the Cauberg is going to experience very closely."

The full route has yet to be revealed.

Amstel Gold Race 2025 climbs