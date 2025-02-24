Cauberg returns to finale of Amstel Gold Race in 2025 route

By
published
BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 14 A general view of Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep Roger Adria of Spain and Team BORA hansgrohe Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek Paul Lapeira of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea BB Hotel Valentin Madouas of France Quentin Pacher of France and Team Groupama FDJ and Pello Bilbao of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious competing in the breakaway through the Cauberg during the 58th Amstel Gold Race 2024 Mens Elite a 2536km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt on UCIWT April 14 2024 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Riders head into the Cauberg climb during the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Amstel Gold Race announced the return of the feared Cauberg ascent to the final kilometres of both the men's and women's races for 2025.

The climb will come with 2km to go of a 256.5 kilometer men's Amstel Gold Race route that will begin in Maastricht. The course includes many of the famous Limburg climbs such as the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg, with riders tackling the Cauberg three times. The women's race will also start in Maastricht and, as in 2024, race a 157.9-kilometer course including five ascents of the Cauberg.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

More about womens cycling
Homegrown Gravel Race sprint finish after 100 miles in elite men&#039;s division

Michael Garrison, Lauren De Crescenzo repeat as winners of Homegrown Gravel
Kate Courtney wins the elite women&#039;s Huffmaster Hopper and sets new record for fastest time on 90-mile course

Kate Courtney sets women's course record, Brennan Wertz repeats with solo men's win at Huffmaster Hopper
Homegrown Gravel Race sprint finish after 100 miles in elite men&#039;s division

Michael Garrison, Lauren De Crescenzo repeat as winners of Homegrown Gravel
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews