After missing out in the 2025 Amstel Gold Race, Remco Evenepoel is urged to change up his tactics

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'In hindsight', Evenepoel's Brabantse Pijl sprint win over Wout van Aert 'was a somewhat poisoned gift'

Remco Evenepoel racing
Remco Evenepoel is the top favourite to win the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, Remco Evenepoel started his season by beating compatriot Wout van Aert in a two-man sprint to win De Brabantse Pijl in a brilliant victory. But that very win might have been what lost him the Amstel Gold Race.

One year ago, Evenepoel and Mattias Skjelmose chased down a long-range attack by Tadej Pogačar with 12km to go in the finale of Amstel, but Evenepoel waited for the sprint and ended up third behind the winner Skjelmose and the world champion Pogačar.

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"In his place, I would stay with my teammates for as long as possible," Gilbert said, pointing out that with Van Aert, Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel all absent, he would carry the pressure as the top Amstel Gold Race favourite.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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