Amstel Gold Race Men Live - Evenepoel takes on Pogačar at first of the 2025 Ardennes Classics

Hessmann was caught on the climb, meaning the race is all back togther.

Mauro Schmid is with Madouas, but UAE close them down.

Madouas attacks from the peloton.

70KM TO GO The peloton are only a few seconds behind Hessmann. Cavagna and Johannink have been brought back.

BEMELERBERG Change in the peloton on the Bemelerberg climb, as Ineos take to the front.

Hessmann gone clear from the rest of the break and leads the race alone.

One man we haven’t talked about much today is Wout van Aert. Though he doesn’t seem as strong a candidate as Pogačar and Evenepoel, the fact he managed to withstand the latter’s attacks at Brabantse Pijl — even if he did surprisingly lose to him in the two-up sprint — shows he’s still in good form. Amstel Gold is a race that suits Van Aert, too, and won the last time he competed here in 2021.

Pogačar has three teammates leading him at the front of the peloton. He’s down a man following Narváez’s crash.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Cavagna and Hessmann going clear, before being joined by Johannink.

Beullens is back in the peloton.

A couple of riders have abandoned - Jhonatan Narváez and Marijn van den Berg.

Beullens has been dropped by the other three riders in the break on the climb.

80KM TO GO The gap between the leaders is 15 as they climb the Geulhemmerberg.

GEULHEMMERBERG Not long after recovering from the Cauberg, they’re now on the next climb, Geulhemmerberg.

It's still a big peloton, but riders have been dropped. Inclduing a surprse - Alex Aranburu, who was in great form in the Basque Country the week before last.

The peloton reach the top not long after, being led by UAE.

Those four riders reach the top together.

Already it's breaking up at the front - only Hessmann, Cavagna, Johannink and Beullens are left, the rest of the break having been dropped.

CAUBERG Here we go, the break have started the Cauberg!

We're approaching a big moment in the race - the first of the day's three ascents of Cauberg.

90KM TO GO They're also bearing down on the break.

The peloton have brought back that chase group.

The pace is up in the peloton, and they're chasing the group of Van Baarle, Simmons, Clarke and Thompson. They have them at just 15 seconds.

VRAKELBERG Vrakelberg is the latest climb for them to take on. It averages 6.5%, but only for 600 metres.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's an image from a little earlier on in the race of the peloton splitting up on the Gulperbergweg.

Soudal-QuickStep's Pepijn Reinderink has abandoned the race, leaving Evenepoel a man down.

100KM TO GO The chasers are 15 seconds behind the eight leaders, and 35 seconds ahead of the peloton.

SCHANTERNELSWEG That quartet has got a gap and are bearing down on the leaders as they go over the Schanternelsweg.

An interesting development here. Dylan van Baarle and Quinn Simmons have bridged up to Clarke and Thompson to form a chase group.

EYSERWEG The Eyserweg has been completed; now on to the Schanternelsweg.

All three riders are back on their bikes, and now back in the peloton.

CRASH There's been a crash, concerning some major names. Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert and Thibau Nys are all involved.

For the first time in a while we’ve had movement out of the peloton - Reuben Thompson and Simon Clarke have attacked.

PLETTENBERGWEG The climbs come really thick and fast during this phase of the race. The riders have just finished Plettenbergweg, and are now approaching the Eyserweg.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's Max Van Gils in the peloton. He was one of the stars of last year's spring, but has struggled for form and fitness so far this year.

110KM TO GO No change being reported in the gap, which remains at 1-40.

GULPERBERG That's the fifteenth climb of the day over and done with, the Gulperberg.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar, descending safely in the peloton.

120KM TO GO As they go over the top of the climb the gap's gone back up again for the first time in a while, to 1-40.

EPERHEIDE They're now climbing the Eperheide, which lasts 2km at 5%.

There are just a few kilometres left of the women's Amstel Gold. You can follow the final moments here.

VIJLENERBOS The gap is really starting to tumble now. As the go over the top of Vijlenerbos, it's down to 1-25.

130KM TO GO As we approach the halfway point of the race, the break's lead is at 2-20.

GEMMENICH After descending the Vaalserberg the road went uphill again, for Gemmenich.

As well as Pogačar and Evenepoel’s respective UAE Team Emirates and Soudal-QuickStep squads, Q36.5 are also assisting at the front of the peloton in service of their leader Tom Pidcock. Pidcock wasn’t able to follow Evenepoel’s move at Brabantse Pijl on Friday, and said he had work to do aead of today, but clearly has ambitions of competing with him and Pogačar today.

VAALSERBERG The riders have crested the summit of Vaalserberg, which is not only the highest point of the race, but also the highest point of the whole of the Netherlands.

140KM TO GO The break aren't being given much leeway. There are still 140km to ride, and 24 hills to climb, but they're been brought back closer by the peloton to 2-40.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CAMERIG Another climb done, the 3.5km, 4.1% Camerig.

150KM TO GO The gap between the leaders and the peloton has come down some more, to three minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton, being led by Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates teammate Domen Novak.

SCHWEIBERG They’re now climbing the Schweiberg. At 2.3km, it’s the longest one of the day so far.

One climb set to be in that finale for the first time since 2017 is the Cauberg. Despite being Amstel Gold’s most famous climb, it has been relegated to a secondary role lately, tackled early in the race but not for the all-important finale. Today, it will take its old role as the final climb of the race, tackled just 2.5km from the finish.

160KM TO GO The riders have been out there for over two hours, and have nearly completed 100km. This is a long slog of a day, which will have the riders thoroughly worn out by the time they reach the final climbs.

LOORBERG The peloton are now also over the Loorberg, where their deficit to the break has been reduced to 3-40.

WOLFSBERG We're climbing again - the peloton are nearing the top of the Wolfesberg, while the break ahead have just started the Loorberg.

170KM TO GO The gap has come down over the last 10km, to just over four minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women’s Amstel Gold is also taking place today, and they’re nearing the final 50km. You can follow all the action here.

180KM TO GO We've been racing for about 75km now, and things are settled into a holding pattern. The 8-man break still has a lead of 4-30 on the peloton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

190KM TO GO The break's lead has grown some more, to 4-30.

RIJKSWEG The riders are over the sixth hill of the day, the Rijksweg. That's the climbing done with for a little while, as we approach a rare flat stretch of the race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NIJSWILLERWEG The riders are over Nijswillerweg. That's five climbs completed already today.

200KM TO GO The break's lead is up to over four minutes They should be out for a long time from here on in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

KORENWEG Immediately after cresting Bergseweg they start climbing the Korenweg.

BERGSEWEG This break therefore leads the race as they begin a flurry of climbs in quick succession, starting with the Bergseweg.