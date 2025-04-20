Amstel Gold Race Men Live - Evenepoel takes on Pogačar at first of the 2025 Ardennes Classics

By last updated

Don't miss the racing action as the elite men tackle 34 climbs along a twisting 255.9km route, featuring three ascents of the iconic Cauberg.

2025 Amstel Gold Race route map

Amstel Gold Race 2025 - route

Hessmann was caught on the climb, meaning the race is all back togther.

Mauro Schmid is with Madouas, but UAE close them down.

Madouas attacks from the peloton.

70KM TO GO

BEMELERBERG

 Hessmann gone clear from the rest of the break and leads the race alone. 

One man we haven’t talked about much today is Wout van Aert. Though he doesn’t seem as strong a candidate as Pogačar and Evenepoel, the fact he managed to withstand the latter’s attacks at Brabantse Pijl — even if he did surprisingly lose to him in the two-up sprint — shows he’s still in good form. Amstel Gold is a race that suits Van Aert, too, and won the last time he competed here in 2021.

Pogačar has three teammates leading him at the front of the peloton. He’s down a man following Narváez’s crash.

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 20 Michel Hessmann of Germany and Team Movistar competes during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 2559km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt UCIWT on April 20 2025 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

 Beullens is back in the peloton.

A couple of riders have abandoned - Jhonatan Narváez and Marijn van den Berg.

Beullens has been dropped by the other three riders in the break on the climb.

80KM TO GO

GEULHEMMERBERG

It's still a big peloton, but riders have been dropped. Inclduing a surprse - Alex Aranburu, who was in great form in the Basque Country the week before last. 

The peloton reach the top not long after, being led by UAE.

Those four riders reach the top together.

Already it's breaking up at the front - only Hessmann, Cavagna, Johannink and Beullens are left, the rest of the break having been dropped. 

CAUBERG

We're approaching a big moment in the race - the first of the day's three ascents of Cauberg.

90KM TO GO

The peloton have brought back that chase group.

The pace is up in the peloton, and they're chasing the group of Van Baarle, Simmons, Clarke and Thompson. They have them at just 15 seconds. 

VRAKELBERG

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 20 A general view of the peloton climbing the Gulperbergweg hill while fans cheer during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 2559km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt UCIWT on April 20 2025 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Soudal-QuickStep's Pepijn Reinderink has abandoned the race, leaving Evenepoel a man down.

100KM TO GO

SCHANTERNELSWEG

An interesting development here. Dylan van Baarle and Quinn Simmons have bridged up to Clarke and Thompson to form a chase group.

EYSERWEG

All three riders are back on their bikes, and now back in the peloton.

CRASH

For the first time in a while we’ve had movement out of the peloton - Reuben Thompson and Simon Clarke have attacked. 

PLETTENBERGWEG

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 20 Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe competes during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 2559km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt UCIWT on April 20 2025 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

110KM TO GO

GULPERBERG

British Thomas Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men elite 'Amstel Gold Race' one day cycling race, 255,9 km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, The Netherlands, Sunday 20 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

120KM TO GO

EPERHEIDE

VIJLENERBOS

130KM TO GO

GEMMENICH

As well as Pogačar and Evenepoel’s respective UAE Team Emirates and Soudal-QuickStep squads, Q36.5 are also assisting at the front of the peloton in service of their leader Tom Pidcock. Pidcock wasn’t able to follow Evenepoel’s move at Brabantse Pijl on Friday, and said he had work to do aead of today, but clearly has ambitions of competing with him and Pogačar today.

VAALSERBERG

140KM TO GO

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 20 Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 2559km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt UCIWT on April 20 2025 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

CAMERIG

150KM TO GO

Slovenian Domen Novak of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men elite 'Amstel Gold Race' one day cycling race, 255,9 km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, The Netherlands, Sunday 20 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

SCHWEIBERG

One climb set to be in that finale for the first time since 2017 is the Cauberg. Despite being Amstel Gold’s most famous climb, it has been relegated to a secondary role lately, tackled early in the race but not for the all-important finale. Today, it will take its old role as the final climb of the race, tackled just 2.5km from the finish.

160KM TO GO

LOORBERG

WOLFSBERG

170KM TO GO

The peloton pictured in action during the men elite 'Amstel Gold Race' one day cycling race, 255,9 km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, The Netherlands, Sunday 20 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

180KM TO GO

The pack ride during the cycling Amstel Gold Race 2025 in Elsloo on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Vincent Jannink / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

190KM TO GO

RIJKSWEG

The peloton pictured in action during the men elite 'Amstel Gold Race' one day cycling race, 255,9 km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, The Netherlands, Sunday 20 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

NIJSWILLERWEG

200KM TO GO

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 20 A general view of the peloton competing during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 2559km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt UCIWT on April 20 2025 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

KORENWEG

BERGSEWEG

210KM TO GO