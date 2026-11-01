X20 Trofee Oudenaarde: Lucinda Brand ascends the Koppenberg to take her fourth win of the season

Lucinda Brand continued her dominant start to the 2026/2027 cyclo-cross season with a powerful victory at the Koppenbergcross.

The Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider attacked on the third lap of the race, using her technical advantages to distance Italian champion Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon), who finished in second place ahead of Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-ProTime).

While Brand initially made the difference through the s-bends on the lower-part of the course, the race was characterised by six brutal ascents of the Koppenberg climb, which the reigning world champion used to drive home her advantage, collapsing on the floor after completing the race in 53:29.

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Casasola came over the line 53 seconds behind in he first cyclo-cross race of the season. Schreiber finished a further thirty seconds down in third.

With the X20 Trofee Oudenaarde course dominated by the mythical Koppenberg climb, it was important for the riders to pace themselves over the six laps of racing. Several riders appeared to yo-yo through the field during one of the most selective races of the season.

Five riders dragged themselves clear over the opening lap, with Casasola driving things on early and Brand just behind. They were joined by Schreiber, Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) and Hélène Clauzel (777 Racing). Big names such as Fem van Empel (Specialized-TMRW) and last week’s winner in Heerdestrand Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) were distanced early on.

Van der Heijden faded on the second lap, leaving a leading quartet, with Schreiber coming to the fore. Clauzel struggled up the second ascent of the Koppenberg and was five seconds adrift heading into the third lap.

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Brand made her first move on lap three. Schreiber, having done much of the early riding, instantly went backwards. However Casasola, an adept climber, stuck to the wheel of the rainbow jersey.

Brand continued her acceleration on the technical sections before the climb, trying to use her skills to her advantage. At the bottom of the Koppenberg, Brand had a five second lead, by the top, it had extended to eleven.

Brand continued her dominant streak, stretching out her lead over the following laps, eventually putting almost a minute into Casasola after the sixth and final lap. Schreiber completed the podium in third ahead of Clauzel.

Results