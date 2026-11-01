X20 Trofee Oudenaarde: Lucinda Brand ascends the Koppenberg to take her fourth win of the season

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World Champion dominant after early challenge from Casasola and Schreiber

Netherlands&#039; Lucinda Brand competes in the women&#039;s elite race of the Superprestige Overijse cyclocross cycling event,
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lucinda Brand continued her dominant start to the 2026/2027 cyclo-cross season with a powerful victory at the Koppenbergcross.

The Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider attacked on the third lap of the race, using her technical advantages to distance Italian champion Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon), who finished in second place ahead of Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-ProTime).

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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