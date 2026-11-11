Superprestige Niel: Manon Bakker masters the mud to take the win

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Sara Casasola takes second place, with Denise Betsema in third

Manon Bakker (Velosport Veluwe) celebrates victory at the 64th Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross 2026, Women Elite on November 11, 2026 in Niel, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Manon Bakker took her first Superrestige series win on Wednesday, the Velosport Veluwe rider dominating the race, riding alone to take the victory at the Jaarmarktcross in Niel.

Bakker escaped on the second of the five laps of the muddy course, eking out a lead and holding it. She eventually crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of Italian champion Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) in second, with Denise Betsema (De Ceuster Bouwkranen) third.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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