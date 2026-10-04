UEC European Championships: Azzura Ballan masters a four woman sprint to take the Junior Women's title

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Morgane Lestrade is second while Klara Dworatzek is third.

Azzurra Ballan (Italy) celebrates as she win the junior women Road Race race the cycling 2026 UEC Road European Championships, in Šenčur, Slovenia. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Azzurra Ballan won the Junior Women’s road race at the European Championships on Sunday, winning the sprint from a group of four.

Riding for the Italian team, the 18-year-old was the comfortable winner, easily out-sprinting her rivals, with Morgane Lestrade (France) finishing second and Klara Dworatzek (Germany) in third place.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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