European Cyclo-cross Championships: Aubin Sparfel outsprints Belgian pair to seal under-23 men's title for France

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French star powers to victory in close battle on tough Zeddam course

ZEDDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 07: Aubin Sparfel of France (C) celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Giel Lejeune of Belgium (L) and Viktor Vandenberghe of Belgium (R) during the 24th UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2026, Men Under 23 on November 07, 2026 in Zeddam, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Pre-race favourite Aubin Sparfel held off a strong challenge from two Belgian talents to claim victory in the U23 men's race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships in Zeddam in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Belgium arrived with a characteristically stacked squad for the race and were able to play their cards, with Yordi Corsus making the strongest start for the nation, though Sparfel was not far behind.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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