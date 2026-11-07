European Cyclo-cross Championships: Aubin Sparfel outsprints Belgian pair to seal under-23 men's title for France

Pre-race favourite Aubin Sparfel held off a strong challenge from two Belgian talents to claim victory in the U23 men's race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships in Zeddam in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Belgium arrived with a characteristically stacked squad for the race and were able to play their cards, with Yordi Corsus making the strongest start for the nation, though Sparfel was not far behind.

He took the lead on the first lap but stayed within his limits, as a group of fourteen riders formed after the first of eight laps. On lap two, Sparfel lifted the pace, thinning out the field around him and leaving only four riders capable of sticking with him, including Giel Lejeune, one of Belgium's brightest hopes for the title.

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There was a lull in the attacking after that, allowing a group of eight riders to form at the head of the race, including Sparfel's trade teammate Filippo Grigolini and his Italian compatriot Stefano Viezzi.

Lejeune was the next to attack to try and test the French talent, but Sparfel was equal to his challenge. The Belgian's attack was only matched by Sparfel and another Belgian, Victor Vandenberghe, as a chase group formed behind the leaders.

Sparfel initiated another attack on lap five, putting the Belgians under pressure, but they were able to pull back to Sparfel, bringing Grigolini along for the ride. They formed a quartet with two laps to go, and as those laps wore on, none of the four were able to make a difference, ensuring the race would go down to a sprint for the line.

On the long, slightly uphill finishing straight, the Frenchman was able to surge clear of the rest, clinching gold ahead of the fastest of the Belgians, Lejeune, who claimed silver ahead of his teammate Vandenberghe.

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The under-23 women are set to race on Sunday in Zeddam.

Results - U23 Men