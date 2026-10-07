UEC European Championships: Top Spanish talent Alejandra Neira claims junior women's time trial title

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Junior road race World Champion continues stunning run of form in Slovenia

2026 UCI Road World Championships - Montréal, Canada - Women Junior Road Race Podium - Alejandra Neira (Spain) Gold Medalist and World Champion
Neira won the junior road race world title last month in Montreal (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
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Alejandra Neira (Spain) added the UEC European Championships time trial title to her already impressive palmarès in Slovenia, narrowly winning the junior women's race by just three seconds on Wednesday.

Already the junior road race World Champion in 2026, Neira won ahead of Belgium's Laura Fivé, who was ahead at the two intermediate time checks, by six seconds at the first, 8km into the 22km effort, and by four at the second, 8km later.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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