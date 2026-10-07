UEC European Championships: Top Spanish talent Alejandra Neira claims junior women's time trial title

Alejandra Neira (Spain) added the UEC European Championships time trial title to her already impressive palmarès in Slovenia, narrowly winning the junior women's race by just three seconds on Wednesday.

Already the junior road race World Champion in 2026, Neira won ahead of Belgium's Laura Fivé, who was ahead at the two intermediate time checks, by six seconds at the first, 8km into the 22km effort, and by four at the second, 8km later.

But by the time Fivé reached the finish line in Šenčur, this trend had continued, losing seven seconds and the title to Movistar-bound Neira in the final 8km.

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The race for the bronze medal saw a similar late twist, with Augustė Mikutytė (Lithuania) taking third ahead of Germany's Klara Dworatzek by six seconds, despite trailing her by four seconds and then two seconds at the two intermediate checks.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Alejandra Neira (Spa) 35:45:65 2 Laura Fivé (Bel) 0:03:18 3 Augustė Mikutytė (Ltu) 0:10:49 4 Klara Dworatzek (Ger) 0:16:89 5 Thaïs Poirier (Fra) 0:31:21 6 Edda Bieberle (Ger) 0:32:66 7 Karolina Špicarová (Cze) 0:38:80 8 Noémie Martinet (Fra) 0:58:32 9 Elena Lopes (Lux) 1:08:34 10 Eva Drhová (Cze) 1:14:67 11 Carolina Trattner (Aut) 1:16:47 12 Karolina Hajduková (Svk) 1:17:21 13 Elia Marthe (Swi) 1:41:19 14 Maia Howell (Den) 1:47:21 15 Klára Paduchová (Svk) 1:52:97 16 Maria Acuti (Ita) 1:59:58 17 Kinga Słomka (Pol) 2:00:59 18 Valentine Rousseaux (Swi) 2:11:82 19 Linda Rapporti (Ita) 2:21:70 20 Amelia Szymańska (Pol) 2:31:03 21 Agata Sekta (Pol) 2:35:10 22 Charlotte Späth (Ger) 2:45:46 23 June Nothum (Lux) Minimax Cycling Team 3:01:66 24 Lluna Jiménez (Spa) 3:41:47 25 Augustė Audinytė (Ltu) 3:42:70 26 Daria Yatsenko (Ukr) 3:47:08 27 Kira Dubinina (Ukr) 4:01:70 28 Anastasiia Furnyk (Ukr) 4:08:59 29 Lina Mehle (Slo) 4:12:77 30 Rebeka Gonza (Slo) 4:38:24 31 Sotiriana Sofia Gavriil (Cyp) 4:55:81 32 Pina Šiler (Slo) 6:40:15 33 Darya Venkova (Bul) 7:05:46 34 Ivet Dimitrova Ivanova (Bul) 7:49:18 35 Beatričė Daugėlaitė (Ltu) 8:03:29 36 Antonia Orzan (Rom) 8:34:98 37 Radost Ivanova (Bul) 9:02:92 38 Brigitte Belu (Rom) 10:37:80 39 Duygu Eser (Tur) 11:08:08 40 Yaren Yaman (Tur) 12:49:75 41 Daria Teodora Gheorghe (Rom) 16:56:43

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