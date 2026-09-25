UCI Road World Championships: Alejandra Neira takes junior women's road race title from five-rider escape in Montréal

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Spaniard out-paces Rossignoli, Grossmann in final metres

Women Junior Road Race - Alejandra Neira (Spain) Wins the Women Junior Road Race to become World Champion
Alejandra Neira (Spain) wins the junior women's road race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
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Alejandra Neira gave Spain their third gold medal of the UCI Road World Championships, winning the junior women's road race in a hotly-contested five-rider sprint in Montreal.

Neira patiently waited until the final 150 metres to put in a massive turn of speed, leaving Matilde Rossignoli (Italy) in her wake to take silver, while Anja Grossmann (Switzerland) claimed third.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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