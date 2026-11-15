Paula Blasi back on the bike eight days after fracturing elbow during grocery run

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23-year-old Spanish rider has not ruled out a cyclo-cross return in December - video

SANT VICENC DE CASTELLET, SPAIN - JUNE 20: Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Femenina 2026, Stage 2 a 130km stage from Sant Vicenc de Castellet to La Molina 1691m on June 20, 2026 in Sant Vicenc de Castellet, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Paula Blasi won the 2026 Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paula Blasi’s off-season faced an unexpected hurdle when she fractured her elbow while doing a grocery run on her bike. Though the injury didn’t stop her from training on her rollers and at the gym, she was back on the bike outside eight days after the crash, as she shared on her YouTube channel.

“I went for a ride in the morning. Everything was fine. And then in the afternoon, I went for a grocery shop, down the street. So I took my bike, just with a stupid thing on the floor I didn't see. Just crashed flew over the bike and laid on fully on my left arm. So all the weight went there and my elbows are strong but not that much,” she said, showing the fracture X-ray in the video.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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