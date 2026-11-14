Superprestige Merksplas: Niels Vandeputte outsprints Joran Wyseure to take first win of season

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Felipe Orts is third as Michael Vanthourenhout crashes out at Aardbeiencross

Belgian Niels Vandeputte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win before Belgian Joran Wyseure (R) the men elite race of the Aardbeiencross Superprestige Merksplas cyclocross cycling event, Saturday 14 November 2026, in Merksplas, the fourth race of the Superprestige competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wins Superprestige Merksplas ahead of Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) outsprinted Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) to take his first cyclo-cross win of the season at Saturday’s Aardbeiencross in Merksplas, round four of the 2026-27 Superprestige series.

Wyseure took control on the final lap of the fast, tactical race, repeatedly putting in digs to reduce the seven-rider lead group, accelerating in and out of the corners. Coming out of the sand section, he, with Vandeputte on his wheel, had opened a gap of several seconds as they sped towards the finish line.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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