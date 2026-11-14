Superprestige Merksplas: Niels Vandeputte outsprints Joran Wyseure to take first win of season

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) outsprinted Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) to take his first cyclo-cross win of the season at Saturday’s Aardbeiencross in Merksplas, round four of the 2026-27 Superprestige series.

Wyseure took control on the final lap of the fast, tactical race, repeatedly putting in digs to reduce the seven-rider lead group, accelerating in and out of the corners. Coming out of the sand section, he, with Vandeputte on his wheel, had opened a gap of several seconds as they sped towards the finish line.

Wyseure led onto the finishing straight, but Vandeputte was able to come around and raise his hands in victory.

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Spanish champion Felipe Orts (Euskatel-Euskadi) managed to close the gap and finished third.

A crash on the fourth lap took Michael Vanthourenhout out of contention when he hit the ground hard after his Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw teammate Gerben Kuypers hit a pole on a left-hand corner. Vanthourenhout slapped the ground after his crash, as the emergency team came to assist. After some time, he was able to walk away from the course, his kit ripped on his left hip.

Wyseure now leads the Superprestige overall rankings, his 14-point haul taking him to 52 in four races. Kevin Kuhn (Heizomat-Cube) and Orts are tied in second place, with 44 points. Vandeputte is now in fourth, 11 points in arrears.

Overnight series leader Cameron Mason (777TV) was delayed by the crash, had to expend energy chasing back, and spent the rest of the race at the back of the lead group, ultimately crossing the line in 15th place. The British champion dropped to fifth place, 12 points down.

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Sunny, dry conditions set the stage for a tactical 11-lap race in which positioning was key, especially leading to the deep sand section that riders faced on every lap.

Vandeputte took the holeshot and led the first lap, with Vanthourenhout first, taking over before the sand the next time around, and then telling his teammate Yordi Corsus to up the pace on the third lap, forcing a split of 25 riders after three laps.

But after Wout Janssen attacked and put pressure on the front group, Vanthourenhout crashed and was out of contention.

Janssen, two-time winner Joris Nieuwenhuis (Heizomat-Cube), Ryan Kamp (Bomba Join), and Vandeputte all took turns at the front of the front group, reducing the numbers to 16 riders after eight laps of racing.

With three laps to go, the battle for control heated up when Vandeputte closed the door on Orts, but Corsus was able to get to the front by the sand section and got a small gap after a fast clean run through. Behind, Wyseure passed Orts and gave chase.

Wyseure closed the four-second gap at the start of the next lap, bringing the front group back together. He then took the front, leading into the sand and stepped on the gas every corner, reducing the front group to seven riders.

On the bell lap, Corsus tried to take over the front on the planks, but Wyseure kept the lead into the sand, where Corsus had to dap and lost his position.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 1:01:24 2 Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:01:24 3 Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 1:01:26 4 Yordi Corsus (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:01:29 5 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:01:29 6 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Heizomat - Cube 1:01:31 7 Jente Michels (Bel) 1:01:32 8 Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:01:40 9 Victor van de Putte (Bel) Charles Liégeois Cx Team 1:01:43 10 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:01:46 11 Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:01:47 12 Michael Boroš (Cze) 1:01:49 13 Wout Janssen (Bel) 1:01:49 14 Mats Vanden Eynde (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:01:52 15 Cameron Mason (GBr) 777Tv Cx Team 1:01:53 16 Thomas Mein (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 1:01:54 17 Bailey Groenendaal (Den) 1:01:56 18 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:02:07 19 Kay de Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:02:29 20 Stefano Viezzi (Ita) 1:02:35 21 Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:02:50 22 Lennert Meeusen (Bel) 1:04:04 23 Remon Delnoije (Ned) 1:04:26 24 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) 1:04:32 25 Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Heizomat - Cube 1:04:32 26 Lorenzo Marasco (Fra) Sebmotobikes Cx Team 1:04:33 27 Ieben Jacobs (Bel) 1:04:43 28 Bengt Daelmans (Bel) 1:04:48 29 Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:05:09 30 Lukas Herrmann (Ger) Heizomat - Cube 1:05:50 31 Levi van Dijk (Ned) 1:06:33 32 Thomas Verheyen (Bel) 1:06:35 33 Spencer Corder (GBr) -3 LAPS 34 Torben Aerts (Bel) -4 LAPS 35 Jody Mills (GBr) -5 LAPS 36 Yuta Okayama (Jpn) -6 LAPS 37 William Lezard (GBr) -7 LAPS DNF Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team Row 37 - Cell 2 DNF Kryštof Bažant (Cze) Row 38 - Cell 2 DNF Rune Smits (Bel) Row 39 - Cell 2

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