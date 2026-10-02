UEC European Championships: Mara Winter shocks the WorldTour favourites to claim women's under-23 title in tight finish

Mara Winter (Switzerland) pulled off a huge ride to crown herself European champion, seeing off a quality four-woman group that included the world champion to win the U23 women’s road race at the 2026 European Championships.

Winter was arguably the underdog as she entered the final kilometre in the company of Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia), who was crowned the U23 road race world champion last week, as well as two further WorldTour riders in the form of the Dutch pair of Nienke Vinke and Megan Arens.

But Winter, who rides at Continental level for the Nexetis team, boldly took control of the sprint, leading it out from the front and holding off the others despite the long-range effort.

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Vinke was the runner-up, a wheel shy, with Chladoňová taking the bronze medal ahead of Arens.

"I can’t believe it, I think I’m dreaming," said Winter.

"To be honest, I did not dare to dream about it. I don’t know what to say. I never expected this and I never allowed myself to dream about this. It’s such a huge thing. I can’t believe it."

Winter donned the stars and stripes jersey of European champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The U23 women’s road race was the opener of these European Championships in Slovenia, and while it measured just 88.4 kilometres, it actually contained more elevation gain than the 130km elite women’s race to come on Saturday. That’s because it was based exclusively on the finishing circuit of these Championships, with the Možjanca climb – 2.1km at 10.2% – covered four times.

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The Dutch took control from the start, and while the first two ascents were whittling-down and softening-up processes, the race really opened up on the third ascent. Winter was front and centre, going clear in the company of Arens, the junior time trial world champion from last year.

Arens and Winter in the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the fourth and final ascent of Možjanca, Chladoňová and Vienke went clear of the rest of the vastly-reduced chase group and steadily worked their way across to Winter and Arens on the steep gradients. They hadn’t even made contact when Vienke launched a big attack, which was followed by another move from Arens nearer the top, but they crested together as a quartet, and rode over the plateau and down the descent into the finale.

Any room for tactical manouevre for the Dutch, however, was threatened by the six-woman chase group that emerged on the climb and that ate into the gap in the latter phases. With around 7km to go it was 30 seconds but they closed to within 10 seconds at 4km to go. The front group had to work well together to keep them at bay, and the sting went out of the chase with 2km to go, leaving the front four to fight it out in a sprint.

Chladoňová moved her way to the front, but Winter boldly pushed her way into the lead for the final right-hand bend with 500 metres to go. She took pole position, but looked like something of a sitting duck with the others in her wheel and a long way to the line. Remarkably, however, she wound up her speed and held off her increasingly desperate rivals for a brilliant victory and a major title.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Time Gap 1 Mara Winter (Switzerland) 02:26:48 2 Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Megan Arens (Netherlands) 0:00:04 5 Justyna Czapla (Germany) 0:00:24 6 Rosita Reijnhout (Netherlands) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Eleonora Ciabocco (Italy) Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Paula Ostiz Taco (Spain) Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Giada Silo (Italy) Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Tess Moerman (Belgium) Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Alberte Greve (Denmark) 0:01:37 12 Fleur Moors (Belgium) Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Gaia Segato (Italy) 0:01:39 14 Sofia Ungerová (Slovakia) 0:01:42 15 Babette van der Wolf (Netherlands) Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Oda Aune Gissinger (Norway) Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Olympia Norrid-Mortensen (Denmark) Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Nina Andacká (Slovakia) Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Liv Wenzel (Luxembourg) Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Clara Jäger (Germany) Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Stina Kagevi (Sweden) 0:01:45 22 Wilma Aintila (Finland) 0:03:06 23 Emma Siegers (Belgium) Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Gwen Nothum (Luxembourg) Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Martyna Szczęsna (Poland) Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Ayala Serrano Manso (Spain) Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Celia Torres Arias (Spain) 0:03:08 28 Mia Gjertsen (Norway) 0:04:25 29 Weronika Wąsaty (Poland) 0:04:59 30 Maja Tracka (Poland) 0:05:19 31 Silje Antvorskov (Denmark) Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Chantal Pegolo (Italy) 0:05:21 33 Pija Galof (Slovenia) 0:06:07 34 Daniela Hezinová (Czechia) Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Eliška Kvasničková (Czechia) Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Joëlle Amélie Messemer (Germany) 0:06:13 37 Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Denmark) 0:07:35 38 Mirre Knaven (Netherlands) 0:07:57 39 Wendy Bunea (Romania) Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Melanie Büeler (Switzerland) 0:09:43 41 Milana Ushakova (Ukraine) Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Tamar Bezalel (Israel) Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Jule Märkl (Germany) Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Adar Shriki (Israel) Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Elizaveta Bor (AIN) Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Irene Moreno Capa (Spain) Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Malu Gaggioli (Switzerland) 0:09:52 48 Cleo Kiekens (Belgium) 0:10:57 OTL Fee Knaven (Netherlands) 0:12:50 OTL Heidi Antikainen (Finland) 0:15:05 OTL Špela Pugelj (Slovenia) Row 50 - Cell 2 OTL Layla Barthels (Luxembourg) Row 51 - Cell 2 OTL Johanne Resen (Denmark) Row 52 - Cell 2 OTL Raquel Dias (Portugal) 0:17:38 OTL Kamma Bergholt (Denmark) Row 54 - Cell 2 OTL Zoe Schiess (Switzerland) 0:17:42 OTL Zoja Ferlež (Slovenia) 0:25:10 OTL Vivian Sarri (Greece) 0:25:12 OTL Emilie Patru (Slovenia) 0:25:52 OTL Yuliia Pchelintseva (Ukraine) Row 59 - Cell 2 OTL Emília Baía (Portugal) Row 60 - Cell 2 OTL Karla Kustura (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Row 61 - Cell 2 DNF Lore De Schepper (Belgium) Row 62 - Cell 2 DNF Xaydee Van Sinaey (Belgium) Row 63 - Cell 2 DNF Leyre Almena Requena (Spain) Row 64 - Cell 2 DNF Irati Aranguren Carbayeda (Spain) Row 65 - Cell 2 DNF Nadia Hartman (Poland) Row 66 - Cell 2 DNF Urszula Sipko (Poland) Row 67 - Cell 2 DNF Taja Mehle (Slovenia) Row 68 - Cell 2 DNF Anet Trakonja (Slovenia) Row 69 - Cell 2 DNF Ana Gheorghe (Romania) Row 70 - Cell 2 DNF Nina Vidović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Row 71 - Cell 2 DNF Fatmanur Dogan (Türkiye) Row 72 - Cell 2 DNF Nikol Dollaku (Albania) Row 73 - Cell 2 DNF Nelia Kabetaj (Albania) Row 74 - Cell 2