UEC European Championships: Mara Winter shocks the WorldTour favourites to claim women's under-23 title in tight finish

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Swiss rider beats Nienke Vinke into second, world champion Viktória Chladoňová third from small group sprint

Mara Winter sprints to win the 2026 European Road Championships women&#039;s under-23 road race
Winter sprinted to the win in front of Vinke (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Mara Winter (Switzerland) pulled off a huge ride to crown herself European champion, seeing off a quality four-woman group that included the world champion to win the U23 women’s road race at the 2026 European Championships.

Winter was arguably the underdog as she entered the final kilometre in the company of Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia), who was crowned the U23 road race world champion last week, as well as two further WorldTour riders in the form of the Dutch pair of Nienke Vinke and Megan Arens.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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