UEC European Championships: Italy triumph in junior mixed relay TTT

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Poland second, Switzerland third

Azzurra Ballan (Italy) celebrates winning the 2026 junior women Road Race race at the UEC Road European Championships, in Slovenia. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Two victories in three days for Azzurra Ballan who was one of the Italian team in the Junior Mixed Team Relay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy won the Junior Mixed Team Relay event at the UEC European Championships in Slovenia on Tuesday, riding the Polish team into second place, with Switzerland in third.

The team of Enrico Balliana, Brandon Fedrizzi, Patrik Pezzo Rosola, Azzurra Ballan, Eisa Bianchi and Matilde Rossignoli closked a time of 1:07:22 for the 44km race.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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