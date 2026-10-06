UEC European Championships: Italy triumph in junior mixed relay TTT

Two victories in three days for Azzurra Ballan who was one of the Italian team in the Junior Mixed Team Relay

Italy won the Junior Mixed Team Relay event at the UEC European Championships in Slovenia on Tuesday, riding the Polish team into second place, with Switzerland in third.

The team of Enrico Balliana, Brandon Fedrizzi, Patrik Pezzo Rosola, Azzurra Ballan, Eisa Bianchi and Matilde Rossignoli closked a time of 1:07:22 for the 44km race.

As with the other races in this week’s championships, the riders faced two laps of the 22km loop around the town of Šenčur, with the two kilometre climb to Možanca and its double digit gradients providing a stiff test. Each of the 11 participating nations started with their three-man teams riding the first circuit before the women took over for the second.

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The set off in two tranches, with five teams in the first and the remaining six setting off 44 minutes afterwards. After fielding a team with only two women, Luxembourg emerged as the leaders from the first five nations, their result a surprising one after they fielded only two women for their second lap.

Italy were first off in the second tranche, setting the fastest time at the changeover, their women holding on to win by 23 seconds. The Swiss team were a further seven seconds back.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Country Time 1 Italy 1:07:22 2 Poland 1:07:45 3 Switzerland 1:07:52 4 Germany 1:08:09 5 Luxembourg 1:08:57 6 Ukraine 1:10:01 7 Slovenia 1:10:12 8 Austria 1:10:23 9 Lithuania 1:11:15 10 Romania 1:14:24

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