Last year when Aaron Gate stepped into the WorldTour with XDS-Astana there was no question about the team goal, and that was chasing points as the squad knuckled down to deliver a stunning turnaround in the final year of the three-year cycle to avoid relegation from the top tier.

Through that process Gate played his part by taking three ProTour stage wins, an overall victory, plus plenty of podiums and top-10 results while also supporting teammates to many more wins in 2025. It was also a schedule that, for the rider from New Zealand, was dominated by ProTour races, where it was easier to harvest points.

The freedom of escaping the urgent points push for the team, which still finished sixth in the rankings in 2026, meant they could channel those efforts in another direction.

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"Once we secured that goal it sort of shifted back to 'OK, how do we win some big races on the world stage?', and 'how do we achieve that as a team'," Gate told Cyclingnews at his season closing race of Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia. "And the nice thing is, we didn't lose any momentum."

They did, however, shift a number of pieces around the board and that could clearly be seen in Gate's schedule – with his tally of races suddenly flipping to two-thirds on the WorldTour, doubling top-level races. With that move, also came a change in how Gate was utilised, the impact of which was reflected in his results tally.

"For me personally, it's meant focusing more on supporting my teammates," said the track specialist turned WorldTour rider. "And it's been a great season with a good group of guys "

That support role was also clearly evident at his season-ending race, as the squad rallied around Matteo Malucelli at Le Tour de Langkawi for three stage victories. Last year it was a race where Gate clinched one of his season victories on the final stage, after Malucelli crashed out. This time it was all-in for the Italian sprinter who claimed the final victory for the team.

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It meant that Gate walked away from 2026 without a UCI win on the road, a position he is unaccustomed to, but that doesn't mean he is looking back with any sense of disappointment at how the year has played out. In fact, he was quick to name a season highlight as starting the Tour de France for the first time as part of the lead-out support for Max Kanter, along with a number of other marquee race debuts.

Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) at Paris Roubaix in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've really enjoyed doing some bigger races this year," said Gate. "For example, the year before I went to Tour of Hainan and it was, of course, nice to win a stage and be on the GC podium there. But it was also nice this year to finally do Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Roubaix, which were races that I couldn't do because of the calendar clashes the year before.

"So it's been a completely different season, but one that I've enjoyed just as much as any other, from going to some of the higher level races, but of course it is nice when opportunities are there. So it's not like I choose one or the other. I think for me, the enjoyment is in the balance of being able to do both."

One thing for certain is that Gate, who moved from being a track focussed rider to a more road centered athlete through his career, is far from stagnating, with no two seasons looking the same.

"It's kind of the beauty in cycling that you've got this huge variety, and it's something that I think is how I'm still enjoying it at my age," said the 35-year-old, who may have just recently joined his first WorldTour team but has spent well over a decade racing on the road internationally around his track commitments.

"I've never had just a copy-paste season like a lot of a lot of pros do … they can get 10 years down the road and still be doing the same season, more or less, their their whole career. It's nice that I get this variety."

Gate is signed with XDS-Astana through 2027 and trying to "get some longevity" out of his road career, where he hopes to keep showing his worth at the top level by both supporting his teammates as well as going for results himself. The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, where he came second in 2024, is one race that he singled out as an event that suits, and where he would like to have "another crack".

Though, looking a little further into the future, the track goals haven't fallen off the radar completely either. The Team Pursuit bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympic Games also has four gold medals from the Commonwealth Games on the track, and was selected as the New Zealand Team flagbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"I've sort of been disappointed with fourth places in the last three Olympics, so it'd be nice to try and go back for another one in Los Angeles and try to win gold finally. It's the thing that's kind of eluded me, so it'd be nice to try again," said Gate. "That's the long-term goal, but for now I'm enjoying the opportunities that the road is presenting."

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

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