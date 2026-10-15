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Track World Championships: Great Britain reclaim women's team pursuit title, Bostock wins Scratch Race

Race Results
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Lotte Kopecky takes Elimination gold, Denmark defeat Italy in men's team pursuit

The British women in rainbow jerseys with gold medals
Megan Barker, Millie Couzens, Josie Knight, Erin Boothman, Anna Morris with the gold medals (Image credit: SWPix.com)
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Day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai saw Great Britain take home two gold medals and one bronze, with the women's Team Pursuit squad sweeping through the final to reclaim their title.

Denmark dominated the men's Team Pursuit, besting Italy, while the British team took home the bronze over France.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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