Track World Championships: Great Britain reclaim women's team pursuit title, Bostock wins Scratch Race
Lotte Kopecky takes Elimination gold, Denmark defeat Italy in men's team pursuit
Day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai saw Great Britain take home two gold medals and one bronze, with the women's Team Pursuit squad sweeping through the final to reclaim their title.
Denmark dominated the men's Team Pursuit, besting Italy, while the British team took home the bronze over France.
Matthew Bostock gave Britain their second gold of the night, topping Tom Sexton (New Zealand) in the Men's Scratch Race.
Lotte Kopecky brought home Belgium's first gold of the meet, taking her third world title in the Women's Elimination Race.
In the Men's Keirin, Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) took home his fifth rainbow jersey in the event and the country's second gold after the team sprint on Wednesday.
Read on for more details on how the races unfolded.
Women's Team Pursuit
After breaking the world record earlier this year, Great Britain returned to their former perch as world champions in the Team Pursuit with a commanding victory thanks to defeats of the Netherlands and Italy.
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After qualifying fastest on Wednesday, GB beat the Netherlands by more than three seconds in their semi-final, and then made it look even easier in the final as they beat last year's world champions Italy by more than five seconds.
Their final-winning time was 4:04.610, which was just under two seconds off their world-record time set at altitude at the European Championships in February.
Italy actually started the faster of the two teams in the final but they simply couldn't sustain their pace ands after dragging themselves into the green by the half-way mark, GB eased clear in the second half of the race, catching sight of the Italians down the straights as they re-claimed the title they won in 2023 and 2024.
Erin Boothman, Anna Morris, Millie Couzens, and Josie Knight were the quartet that rode the final for Great Britain, with Boothman swapping in for Megan Barker, who rode the semi-final. All five received gold medals.
The bronze medal went to Germany, who edged out the Netherlands in the match for third place. The Germany quartet was made up of Mieke Kröger, Lisa Klein, Message Bräutigam, and Franziska Brouße.
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
3
|
Germany
|
4:10.554
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|
Messane Bräutigam
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|
Franziska Brausse
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|
Lisa Klein
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|
Mieke Kröger
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
4:10.803
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|
Nienke Veenhoven
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|
Lorena Wiebes
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|
Lisa Van Belle
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|
Sofie Van Rooijen
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
1
|
Great Britain
|
4:04.610
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|
Erin Boothman
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|
Anna Morris
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|
Millie Couzens
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|
Josie Knight
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Italy
|
4:09.967
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|
Chiara Consonni
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|
Elisa Balsamo
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|
Martina Fidanza
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|
Vittoria Guazzini
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Men's Team Pursuit
Denmark maintained their dominance in the men's Team Pursuit, clinching a fourth successive world title with a storming ride on Thursday.
Despite missing out on medals at the last Olympics in Paris in 2024, the Danes have solidified their status with a remarkable run that follows their world-record-breaking ride earlier this year at the European Championships.
Having qualified fastest and then seen off the Olympic champions Australia in a perfect start on Wednesday, the Danes finished the job in style on Thursday with victory over Italy in the final. They made a strong start and never let up, taking half a second after just two laps and extending it to two seconds just past the halfway mark.
Dropping down to three riders, they held their shape and smoothness all the way to the finish, stopping the clock on 3:40.865, only a shade off the world record of 3:39.977 they set at altitude in February.
Lasse Norman Leth, Carl-Frederik-Bévort, Frederik Madsen, and Rasmus Pedersen were the quartet that brought in the gold for Denmark. The Italian squad that took silver was a strong one, featuring Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Milan, Francesco Lamon, and Alessio Magagnotti.
The bronze medal went to Great Britain, who comfortably beat France in the match for third place.
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
3
|
Great Britain
|
3:47.245
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|
Noah Hobbs
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|
Henry Hobbs
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|
Ethan Vernon
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|
Oliver Wood
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
4
|
France
|
3:50.351
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|
Valentin Tabellion
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|
Oscar Nilsson Julien
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|
Mathieu Dupe
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|
Benjamin Thomas
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
1
|
Denmark
|
3:40.865
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|
Carl-Frederik Bévort
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|
Lasse Leth
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|
Frederik Madsen
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|
Rasmus Pedersen
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Italy
|
3:45.596
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|
Filippo Ganna
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|
Francesco Lamon
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|
Alessio Magagnotti
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|
Jonathan Milan
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Women's Elimination Race
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) claimed the ninth world title of her career with viceroy in the Elimination Race on Thursday.
The 30-year-old kept her cool throughout and in the end eased clear to an utterly one-sided victory on the final lap over Yumi Kajihara (Japan). The bronze medal went to Megan Jastrab (USA).
It was a disrupted race, with two stoppages, the latter after Kajihara hit the deck with just five riders remaining on the track. The race was neutralised briefly; Kajihara was allowed to return, and the Japanese woman went on to see off Valentine Fortin (France), Alyssa Polites (Australia), and Jastrab.
But by the final lap she had nothing left, and as Kopecky powered decisively away at the bell, she sat up and admitted defeat.
This is Koepcky's third world title in the Elimination Race, which she won in 2022 and 2023. She also has gold medals in the Madison and Points Race on the track, as well as two world titles in the road race, the last of which came in 2024.
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Megan Jastrab (United States)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Alyssa Polites (Australia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Valentine Fortin (France)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Valeriya Valgonen (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Yuli Van der Molen (Netherlands)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Abigail Miller (Great Britain)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Lorena Leu (Switzerland)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Barbora Němcová (Czechia)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Leyre Almena (Spain)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Rachele Barbieri (Italy)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Ellen Klinge (Denmark)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Emma Jeffers (Ireland)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Daniela Campos (Portugal)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Haidi Yuan (China)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Alexi Ramirez (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
Men's Scratch Race
Ahead of the women's Team Pursuit finals, the men's Scratch Race was the penultimate event of the day, and saw another gold medal for Great Britain as Matt Bostock stormed to a solo victory.
The 29-year-old claimed the biggest win of his career thanks to a brilliant attack with 12 laps of the 40 remaining. He took three laps to catch the solo leader Alex Vogel (Switzerland) and dispatched him immediately in one bend, going on to ride the last eight laps alone.
Riders gave chase in ones and twos during the initial phase of Bostock's attack but the peloton then bunched up and sat up, allowing Bostock to sail into an insurmountable lead with five laps remaining. With three to go, he was almost on the back of the bunch, and he coasted home in the final couple of laps to win by half a lap.
From the bunch sprint, Tom Sexton (New Zealand) claimed the silver medal, pipping Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) who took the bronze.
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Matthew Bostock (Great Britain)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Tom Sexton (New Zealand)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Thomas Cornish (Australia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Yanne Dorenbos (Netherlands)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Raphael Kokas (Austria)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Graeme Frislie (United States)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Clever Jose Martinez Moros (Venezuela)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Bryan Coquard (France)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Ramazan Yilmaz (Turkey)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Diogo Narciso (Portugal)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Tobias Hansen (Denmark)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Matyáš Koblížek (Czechia)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Alvaro Navas Marchal (Spain)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Ilya Savekin (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Red Walters (Grenada)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Alex Vogel (Switzerland)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Davide Stella (Italy)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fernando Gabriel Nava Romo (Mexico)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Zhengyu Pei (China)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
Men's Keirin
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) continued his charge into the history books with a record-equalling fourth world title in the Keirin.
The Olympic champion was only second in his quarter-final heat but otherwise dominated the competition, and was a strong winner in a relatively close final. He came up on the outside to hit the front as the bell sounded, and he had the strength to hold off the rest.
Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) took the silver medal, with Shinji Nakano (Japan) claiming bronze.
The fourth world title for Lavreysen, which is his first since he completed a hat-trick run from 2020-2022, puts him level with British sprinting legend Chris Hoy.
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
REL
|
Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
7
|
Daniel Barber (Australia)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Han Xie (China)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Tom Derache (France)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Dominik Topinka (Czechia)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Zhiwei Li (China)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lowie Nulens (Belgium)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Ryan Elliott (Australia)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Nikita Kalachnik (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Henric Hackmann (Germany)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Daniel Barber (Australia)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Qi Liu (China)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Sándor Szalontay (Hungary)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Han Xie (China)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Njisane Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
David Peterka (Czechia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
James Hedgcock (Canada)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Tom Derache (France)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Dominik Topinka (Czechia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Mattia Predomo (Italy)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Han Xie (China)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Nikita Kalachnik (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
David Peterka (Czechia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Henric Hackmann (Germany)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lowie Nulens (Belgium)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Zhiwei Li (China)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Ryan Elliott (Australia)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
James Hedgcock (Canada)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Qi Liu (China)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Njisane Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Mattia Predomo (Italy)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Han Xie (China)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Nikita Kalachnik (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
David Peterka (Czechia)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Henric Hackmann (Germany)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lowie Nulens (Belgium)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Zhiwei Li (China)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Ryan Elliott (Australia)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
James Hedgcock (Canada)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Qi Liu (China)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Njisane Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Mattia Predomo (Italy)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Dominik Topinka (Czechia)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Daniel Barber (Australia)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Tom Derache (France)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Han Xie (China)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Women's Sprint Heats
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Liying Yuan (China)
|
10.707
|
2
|
Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|
10.774
|
2
|
Yulu Jiang (China)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|
11.048
|
2
|
Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Mina Sato (Japan)
|
10.752
|
2
|
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete)
|
11.011
|
2
|
Lijuan Wang (China)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Yulu Jiang (China)
|
11.103
|
2
|
Rhianna Parris-Smith (Great Britain)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|
10.895
|
2
|
Iana Burlakova (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Mina Sato (Japan)
|
11.050
|
2
|
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|
11.001
|
2
|
Mathilde Gros (France)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|
10.823
|
2
|
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|
10.861
|
2
|
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Liying Yuan (China)
|
10.819
|
2
|
Molly Mcgill (Australia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Molly Mcgill (Australia)
|
11.097
|
2
|
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|
11.253
|
2
|
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|
11.168
|
2
|
Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Mathilde Gros (France)
|
11.131
|
2
|
Veronika Tamme (Czechia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Mina Sato (Japan)
|
11.088
|
2
|
Alessia Mccaig (Australia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Iana Burlakova (Neutral Athlete)
|
11.006
|
2
|
Aki Sakai (Japan)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Rhianna Parris-Smith (Great Britain)
|
11.336
|
2
|
Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid (Malaysia)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Lijuan Wang (China)
|
11.160
|
2
|
Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete)
|
11.125
|
2
|
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Yulu Jiang (China)
|
10.999
|
2
|
Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|
11.054
|
2
|
Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|
10.969
|
2
|
Olivia King (New Zealand)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name (Country)
|
Time
|
1
|
Liying Yuan (China)
|
10.148
|
2
|
Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|
10.265
|
3
|
Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|
10.288
|
4
|
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|
10.349
|
5
|
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|
10.353
|
6
|
Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|
10.387
|
7
|
Yulu Jiang (China)
|
10.396
|
8
|
Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete)
|
10.413
|
9
|
Lijuan Wang (China)
|
10.429
|
10
|
Rhianna Parris-Smith (Great Britain)
|
10.458
|
11
|
Iana Burlakova (Neutral Athlete)
|
10.493
|
12
|
Mina Sato (Japan)
|
10.493
|
13
|
Mathilde Gros (France)
|
10.507
|
14
|
Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|
10.518
|
15
|
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|
10.642
|
16
|
Molly Mcgill (Australia)
|
10.651
|
17
|
Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|
10.667
|
18
|
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|
10.719
|
19
|
Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|
10.746
|
20
|
Veronika Tamme (Czechia)
|
10.749
|
21
|
Alessia Mccaig (Australia)
|
10.767
|
22
|
Aki Sakai (Japan)
|
10.773
|
23
|
Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid (Malaysia)
|
10.788
|
24
|
Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands)
|
10.842
|
25
|
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|
10.877
|
26
|
Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|
10.903
|
27
|
Miriam Vece (Italy)
|
10.940
|
28
|
Olivia King (New Zealand)
|
10.948
|
29
|
Kimberly Kalee (Netherlands)
|
10.990
|
30
|
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|
11.010
|
31
|
Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|
11.027
|
32
|
Zita Gheysens (Belgium)
|
11.046
|
33
|
Cho Yiu Yeung (Hong Kong)
|
11.104
|
34
|
Mckenna Mckee (United States)
|
11.109
|
35
|
Makaira Wallace (Trinidad And Tobago)
|
11.158
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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