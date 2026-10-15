Day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai saw Great Britain take home two gold medals and one bronze, with the women's Team Pursuit squad sweeping through the final to reclaim their title.

Denmark dominated the men's Team Pursuit, besting Italy, while the British team took home the bronze over France.

Matthew Bostock gave Britain their second gold of the night, topping Tom Sexton (New Zealand) in the Men's Scratch Race.

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Lotte Kopecky brought home Belgium's first gold of the meet, taking her third world title in the Women's Elimination Race.

In the Men's Keirin, Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) took home his fifth rainbow jersey in the event and the country's second gold after the team sprint on Wednesday.

Read on for more details on how the races unfolded.

Women's Team Pursuit

The British women ride to gold (Image credit: SWPix.com)

After breaking the world record earlier this year, Great Britain returned to their former perch as world champions in the Team Pursuit with a commanding victory thanks to defeats of the Netherlands and Italy.

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After qualifying fastest on Wednesday, GB beat the Netherlands by more than three seconds in their semi-final, and then made it look even easier in the final as they beat last year's world champions Italy by more than five seconds.

Their final-winning time was 4:04.610, which was just under two seconds off their world-record time set at altitude at the European Championships in February.

Italy actually started the faster of the two teams in the final but they simply couldn't sustain their pace ands after dragging themselves into the green by the half-way mark, GB eased clear in the second half of the race, catching sight of the Italians down the straights as they re-claimed the title they won in 2023 and 2024.

Erin Boothman, Anna Morris, Millie Couzens, and Josie Knight were the quartet that rode the final for Great Britain, with Boothman swapping in for Megan Barker, who rode the semi-final. All five received gold medals.

The bronze medal went to Germany, who edged out the Netherlands in the match for third place. The Germany quartet was made up of Mieke Kröger, Lisa Klein, Message Bräutigam, and Franziska Brouße.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final Rank Name (Country) Time 3 Germany 4:10.554 Row 1 - Cell 0 Messane Bräutigam Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Franziska Brausse Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Lisa Klein Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Mieke Kröger Row 4 - Cell 2 4 Netherlands 4:10.803 Row 6 - Cell 0 Nienke Veenhoven Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Lorena Wiebes Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Lisa Van Belle Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Sofie Van Rooijen Row 9 - Cell 2 1 Great Britain 4:04.610 Row 11 - Cell 0 Erin Boothman Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 0 Anna Morris Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 0 Millie Couzens Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Josie Knight Row 14 - Cell 2 2 Italy 4:09.967 Row 16 - Cell 0 Chiara Consonni Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Elisa Balsamo Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Martina Fidanza Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Vittoria Guazzini Row 19 - Cell 2

Men's Team Pursuit

Italy (2nd), Denmark (1st), and Great Britain (3rd) on the men's team pursuit podium (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Denmark maintained their dominance in the men's Team Pursuit, clinching a fourth successive world title with a storming ride on Thursday.

Despite missing out on medals at the last Olympics in Paris in 2024, the Danes have solidified their status with a remarkable run that follows their world-record-breaking ride earlier this year at the European Championships.

Having qualified fastest and then seen off the Olympic champions Australia in a perfect start on Wednesday, the Danes finished the job in style on Thursday with victory over Italy in the final. They made a strong start and never let up, taking half a second after just two laps and extending it to two seconds just past the halfway mark.

Dropping down to three riders, they held their shape and smoothness all the way to the finish, stopping the clock on 3:40.865, only a shade off the world record of 3:39.977 they set at altitude in February.

Lasse Norman Leth, Carl-Frederik-Bévort, Frederik Madsen, and Rasmus Pedersen were the quartet that brought in the gold for Denmark. The Italian squad that took silver was a strong one, featuring Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Milan, Francesco Lamon, and Alessio Magagnotti.

The bronze medal went to Great Britain, who comfortably beat France in the match for third place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Team Pursuit Final Results Rank Name (Country) Time 3 Great Britain 3:47.245 Row 1 - Cell 0 Noah Hobbs Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Henry Hobbs Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Ethan Vernon Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Oliver Wood Row 4 - Cell 2 4 France 3:50.351 Row 6 - Cell 0 Valentin Tabellion Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Oscar Nilsson Julien Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Mathieu Dupe Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Benjamin Thomas Row 9 - Cell 2 1 Denmark 3:40.865 Row 11 - Cell 0 Carl-Frederik Bévort Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 0 Lasse Leth Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 0 Frederik Madsen Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Rasmus Pedersen Row 14 - Cell 2 2 Italy 3:45.596 Row 16 - Cell 0 Filippo Ganna Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Francesco Lamon Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Alessio Magagnotti Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Jonathan Milan Row 19 - Cell 2

Women's Elimination Race

Lotte Kopecky with the rainbows for the Elimination Race (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) claimed the ninth world title of her career with viceroy in the Elimination Race on Thursday.

The 30-year-old kept her cool throughout and in the end eased clear to an utterly one-sided victory on the final lap over Yumi Kajihara (Japan). The bronze medal went to Megan Jastrab (USA).

It was a disrupted race, with two stoppages, the latter after Kajihara hit the deck with just five riders remaining on the track. The race was neutralised briefly; Kajihara was allowed to return, and the Japanese woman went on to see off Valentine Fortin (France), Alyssa Polites (Australia), and Jastrab.

But by the final lap she had nothing left, and as Kopecky powered decisively away at the bell, she sat up and admitted defeat.

This is Koepcky's third world title in the Elimination Race, which she won in 2022 and 2023. She also has gold medals in the Madison and Points Race on the track, as well as two world titles in the road race, the last of which came in 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Elimination Race Results Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Megan Jastrab (United States) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Alyssa Polites (Australia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Valentine Fortin (France) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Valeriya Valgonen (Neutral Athlete) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany) Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Yuli Van der Molen (Netherlands) Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Abigail Miller (Great Britain) Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Lorena Leu (Switzerland) Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Barbora Němcová (Czechia) Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Leyre Almena (Spain) Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Rachele Barbieri (Italy) Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Ellen Klinge (Denmark) Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Emma Jeffers (Ireland) Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong) Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Daniela Campos (Portugal) Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Haidi Yuan (China) Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Samantha Donnelly (New Zealand) Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Alexi Ramirez (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania) Row 22 - Cell 2

Men's Scratch Race

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Ahead of the women's Team Pursuit finals, the men's Scratch Race was the penultimate event of the day, and saw another gold medal for Great Britain as Matt Bostock stormed to a solo victory.

The 29-year-old claimed the biggest win of his career thanks to a brilliant attack with 12 laps of the 40 remaining. He took three laps to catch the solo leader Alex Vogel (Switzerland) and dispatched him immediately in one bend, going on to ride the last eight laps alone.

Riders gave chase in ones and twos during the initial phase of Bostock's attack but the peloton then bunched up and sat up, allowing Bostock to sail into an insurmountable lead with five laps remaining. With three to go, he was almost on the back of the bunch, and he coasted home in the final couple of laps to win by half a lap.

From the bunch sprint, Tom Sexton (New Zealand) claimed the silver medal, pipping Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) who took the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Scratch Race Results Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Matthew Bostock (Great Britain) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Tom Sexton (New Zealand) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Thomas Cornish (Australia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Yanne Dorenbos (Netherlands) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Raphael Kokas (Austria) Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Graeme Frislie (United States) Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Clever Jose Martinez Moros (Venezuela) Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Bryan Coquard (France) Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland) Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Ramazan Yilmaz (Turkey) Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Diogo Narciso (Portugal) Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Tobias Hansen (Denmark) Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Matyáš Koblížek (Czechia) Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Alvaro Navas Marchal (Spain) Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Ilya Savekin (Neutral Athlete) Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Red Walters (Grenada) Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Alex Vogel (Switzerland) Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Davide Stella (Italy) Row 21 - Cell 2 DNF Fernando Gabriel Nava Romo (Mexico) Row 22 - Cell 2 DNF Zhengyu Pei (China) Row 23 - Cell 2

Men's Keirin

Harrie Lavreysen celebrates his win in the men's Keirin (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) continued his charge into the history books with a record-equalling fourth world title in the Keirin.

The Olympic champion was only second in his quarter-final heat but otherwise dominated the competition, and was a strong winner in a relatively close final. He came up on the outside to hit the front as the bell sounded, and he had the strength to hold off the rest.

Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) took the silver medal, with Shinji Nakano (Japan) claiming bronze.

The fourth world title for Lavreysen, which is his first since he completed a hat-trick run from 2020-2022, puts him level with British sprinting legend Chris Hoy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final 1-6 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 4 - Cell 2 REL Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final 7-12 Rank Name (Country) Time 7 Daniel Barber (Australia) Row 0 - Cell 2 8 Han Xie (China) Row 1 - Cell 2 9 Tom Derache (France) Row 2 - Cell 2 10 Rayan Helal (France) Row 3 - Cell 2 11 Dominik Topinka (Czechia) Row 4 - Cell 2 12 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Zhiwei Li (China) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lowie Nulens (Belgium) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Ryan Elliott (Australia) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Nikita Kalachnik (Neutral Athlete) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Henric Hackmann (Germany) Row 6 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Daniel Barber (Australia) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Qi Liu (China) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 6 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Sándor Szalontay (Hungary) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Rayan Helal (France) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Han Xie (China) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 6 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 David Peterka (Czechia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 James Hedgcock (Canada) Row 6 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 5 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Tom Derache (France) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Dominik Topinka (Czechia) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Mattia Predomo (Italy) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Han Xie (China) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Nikita Kalachnik (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 David Peterka (Czechia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Henric Hackmann (Germany) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lowie Nulens (Belgium) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage - Heat 3 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Zhiwei Li (China) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Ryan Elliott (Australia) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 James Hedgcock (Canada) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage - Heat 4 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Rayan Helal (France) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Qi Liu (China) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Mattia Predomo (Italy) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Quarterfinal - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Han Xie (China) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Nikita Kalachnik (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 David Peterka (Czechia) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Henric Hackmann (Germany) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Quarterfinal - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Cheuk Hei To (Hong Kong) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lowie Nulens (Belgium) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Quarterfinal - Heat 3 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Zhiwei Li (China) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Ryan Elliott (Australia) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Harry Ledingham-Horn (Great Britain) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Bohdan Danylchuk (Ukraine) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 James Hedgcock (Canada) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Quarterfinal - Heat 4 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Rayan Helal (France) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Qi Liu (China) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lucas Oscar Vilar (Argentina) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Mattia Predomo (Italy) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Semifinal - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Nikita Kiriltsev (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Rayan Helal (France) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Dominik Topinka (Czechia) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Daniel Barber (Australia) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Keirin Semifinal - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Maximilian Dörnbach (Germany) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Tom Derache (France) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Han Xie (China) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 5 - Cell 2

Women's Sprint Heats

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/4 Final - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Liying Yuan (China) 10.707 2 Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/4 Final - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 10.774 2 Yulu Jiang (China) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/4 Final - Heat 3 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 11.048 2 Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/4 Final - Heat 4 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Mina Sato (Japan) 10.752 2 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 8 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete) 11.011 2 Lijuan Wang (China) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 7 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Yulu Jiang (China) 11.103 2 Rhianna Parris-Smith (Great Britain) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 6 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands) 10.895 2 Iana Burlakova (Neutral Athlete) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 5 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Mina Sato (Japan) 11.050 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 4 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 11.001 2 Mathilde Gros (France) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 3 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 10.823 2 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 10.861 2 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/8 Final - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Liying Yuan (China) 10.819 2 Molly Mcgill (Australia) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 12 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Molly Mcgill (Australia) 11.097 2 Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint - Heat 11 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 11.253 2 Lauriane Genest (Canada) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 10 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 11.168 2 Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 9 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 11.131 2 Veronika Tamme (Czechia) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 8 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Mina Sato (Japan) 11.088 2 Alessia Mccaig (Australia) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 7 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Iana Burlakova (Neutral Athlete) 11.006 2 Aki Sakai (Japan) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 6 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Rhianna Parris-Smith (Great Britain) 11.336 2 Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid (Malaysia) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 5 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Lijuan Wang (China) 11.160 2 Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 4 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete) 11.125 2 Alla Biletska (Ukraine) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 3 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Yulu Jiang (China) 10.999 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 2 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Hetty Van de Wouw (Netherlands) 11.054 2 Miriam Vece (Italy) Row 1 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 10.969 2 Olivia King (New Zealand) Row 1 - Cell 2