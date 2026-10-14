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Track World Championships: Lorena Wiebes triumphs again in scratch race, Taylor Phinney returns with USA team pursuit squad

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Netherlands win men's team sprint yet again while China strikes gold in women's team sprint

Women&#039;s scratch race world champion Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) celebrates on the final podium with silver medallist Lara Gillespie (Ireland) and bronze medallist Maria Martins (Portugal)
Lorena Wiebes, Lara Gillespie, and Maria Martins atop the scratch race podium in Shanghai (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
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The opening day of the 2026 UCI Track World Championships saw three titles handed out in the Shanghai Velodrome on Chongming Island.

As was the case last year, rainbow jerseys were awarded for the women's scratch race and both the men's and women's team sprints, while qualification rounds for the men's and women's team pursuits came earlier in the day.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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