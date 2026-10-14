The opening day of the 2026 UCI Track World Championships saw three titles handed out in the Shanghai Velodrome on Chongming Island.

As was the case last year, rainbow jerseys were awarded for the women's scratch race and both the men's and women's team sprints, while qualification rounds for the men's and women's team pursuits came earlier in the day.

Lorena Wiebes scored the first gold of the Championships in the women's scratch race, while the Netherlands won the men's team sprint for the third year in succession and the home nation triumphed in the women's team sprint.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Taylor Phinney made his return to international competition, helping the USA make the top eight and advance to the first round. They were knocked out after going head-to-head with France and did not make the medal finals.

Read on for full reports and results from all of Wednesday's action.

Women's Scratch Race

Lorena Wiebes edged out Lara Gillespie to win the scratch race rainbow jersey (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Dutch star Lorena Wiebes took home the first rainbow jersey of the week, but only just, as she prevailed for the third year in a row at the scratch race. At the line, Wiebes edged out Lara Gillespie by centimetres to hang on and win as the Irishwoman launched from behind to take silver.

The 40-lap race saw a host of riders sweep to the front and up the pace as Wiebes' rivals sought to throw her off her stride ahead of the final. She lay in wait further back, comfortable in her position as she waited for the closing sprint.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After 10 minutes of racing, the riders reached the final 10 laps, with no big move at the front. With seven laps to go, France's Valentine Fortin leapt first as Wiebes jumped from the group to chase.

A regrouping followed as Wiebes dropped back again, and Belgium's Hélène Hesters led it into the final four laps. Wiebes came back, though, coming around the outside to hit the front again with two laps to go.

Gillespie was on her wheel, taking Portugal's Maria Martins with her as the lead trio opened up a gap on the rest on the final lap. Wiebes led around the final bend, but faded in the final metres before the line. Gillespie closed in but just missed out on passing the Dutchwoman, while Martins finished just behind the pair to take bronze.

"I think it's quite crazy. Of course you always go for the win, but it's always harder and harder to repeat it. Today was also really close. Lara came really close, but it was enough to win, and that's all I need," Wiebes said after her triumph.

"I think at the end, I needed to start my sprint a bit too early, but you also need to adapt to that situation, and I tried as good as possible. Lara was also really fast today, but I'm happy it was enough. That's the thing with scratch racing; it's also about positioning and tactics, not only the speed in the legs."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Scratch Race Results Rank Name (Country) 1 Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) 2 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 3 Maria Martins (Portugal) 4 Martina Fidanza (Italy) 5 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong) 6 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 8 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany) 9 Nafosat Kozieva (Uzbekistan) 10 Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania) 11 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte (Chile) 12 Teniel Campbell (Trinidad And Tobago) 13 Prudence Fowler (New Zealand) 14 Maeve Plouffe (Australia) 15 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 16 Emma Jimenez Palos (United States) 17 Abigail Miller (Great Britain) 18 Petra Ševčíková (Czechia) 19 Misaki Okamoto (Japan) 20 Haidi Yuan (China) 21 Hélène Hesters (Belgium) 22 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 23 Valentine Fortin (France) 24 Andrea Robles Felix (Mexico)

Men's Team Sprint

The Netherlands struck gold again in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Netherlands (Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg), reigning world champions and unbeaten in this event since 2023, re-established themselves as favourites in the qualifying and first rounds, going quickest at both to sweep into the final round.

Great Britain did not make the final, being knocked out in the first round by Australia after their star sprinter, Matthew Richardson, was sent home under investigation for misconduct.

Australia (Daniel Barber, Ryan Elliott, Leigh Hoffman) ran them close, though, heading into the gold medal race with a mere 0.115-second deficit after improving on their qualifying run.

China (Zhiheng Jin, Zhiwei Li, Qi Liu) and Japan (Yoshitaku Nagasako, Minato Nakaishi, Kaiya Ota), second and third in the qualifying round, completed the top four in the first round, both coming through with a near-0.2-second gap to fifth-placed Trinidad and Tobago.

In the final, China and Japan battled for bronze, and the home nation had the upper hand early on. They passed the 250-metre mark 0.035 seconds up on Japan, who looked less organised from the start, with a rider dropping behind. China duly capitalised on that error to race to a 0.947-second advantage after 625 metres, and they finished it off to win bronze, 1.255 seconds ahead of Japan.

In the gold medal race, it was reigning world champions, the Netherlands, versus last year's bronze medallists, Australia. The Dutch slipped behind early on, though, losing 0.219 seconds in the opening 250 metres, but they closed it to almost a dead heat over the next 250, starting the final run just 0.005 seconds off their rivals. A tense closing 250 metres saw the Dutch turn it around to win the rainbow jersey once again, finishing the race 0.516 seconds quicker than silver medallists Australia.

"It's an amazing feeling. I've got seven world titles, and they've got eight. It means a lot. We've been training very hard the last year, and when everything comes together at the most important race, it's amazing," said Van den Berg, before Hoogland described the final push in the race.

"I was just mad going into the final, so I gave it my all in the last lap. I threw everything I knew out of the window and just started pushing the pedals," he said.

Lavreysen said he was happy to win again after a long drought for the team, saying, "I'm very happy we can start the [Olympic] qualification with a win. We didn't win any races since last World Championships, so I'm really happy we can keep the jersey and show it this year."

Dutch trio Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen, and Jeffrey Hoogland during the men's team sprint (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Team Sprint Final Rank Name (Country) Time 3 China 42.389 Row 1 - Cell 0 Zhiheng Jin Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Zhiwei Li Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Qi Liu Row 3 - Cell 2 4 Japan 43.644 Row 5 - Cell 0 Yoshitaku Nagasako Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Minato Nakaishi Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Kaiya Ota Row 7 - Cell 2 1 Netherlands 41.954 Row 9 - Cell 0 Jeffrey Hoogland Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 0 Harrie Lavreysen Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Roy Van den Berg Row 11 - Cell 2 2 Australia 42.470 Row 13 - Cell 0 Daniel Barber Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Ryan Elliott Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Leigh Hoffman Row 15 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Team Sprint Round 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Australia 42.346 Row 1 - Cell 0 Daniel Barber Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Ryan Elliott Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Leigh Hoffman Row 3 - Cell 2 2 Great Britain 42.716 Row 5 - Cell 0 Harry Ledingham-Horn Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Edward Lowe Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Joseph Truman Row 7 - Cell 2 1 Japan 42.456 Row 9 - Cell 0 Yoshitaku Nagasako Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 0 Minato Nakaishi Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Kaiya Ota Row 11 - Cell 2 2 France 42.793 Row 13 - Cell 0 Timmy Gillion Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Rayan Helal Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Etienne Oliviero Row 15 - Cell 2 1 China 42.495 Row 17 - Cell 0 Zhiheng Jin Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Zhiwei Li Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Qi Liu Row 19 - Cell 2 2 Trinidad And Tobago 42.684 Row 21 - Cell 0 Nicholas Paul Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Njisane Phillip Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Zion Pulido Row 23 - Cell 2 1 Netherlands 42.231 Row 25 - Cell 0 Jeffrey Hoogland Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Harrie Lavreysen Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Roy Van den Berg Row 27 - Cell 2 2 Czechia 42.948 Row 29 - Cell 0 David Peterka Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 0 Adam Rauschgold Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 0 Dominik Topinka Row 31 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Team Sprint Qualification Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Netherlands 42.351 Row 1 - Cell 0 Jeffrey Hoogland Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Harrie Lavreysen Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Roy Van den Berg Row 3 - Cell 2 2 China 42.627 Row 5 - Cell 0 Zhiheng Jin Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Zhiwei Li Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Qi Liu Row 7 - Cell 2 3 Japan 42.713 Row 9 - Cell 0 Yoshitaku Nagasako Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 0 Minato Nakaishi Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Kaiya Ota Row 11 - Cell 2 4 Australia 42.736 Row 13 - Cell 0 Daniel Barber Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Ryan Elliott Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Leigh Hoffman Row 15 - Cell 2 5 Great Britain 42.803 Row 17 - Cell 0 Harry Ledingham-Horn Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Edward Lowe Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Joseph Truman Row 19 - Cell 2 6 France 42.907 Row 21 - Cell 0 Timmy Gillion Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Rayan Helal Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Etienne Oliviero Row 23 - Cell 2 7 Trinidad And Tobago 42.917 Row 25 - Cell 0 Nicholas Paul Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Njisane Phillip Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Zion Pulido Row 27 - Cell 2 8 Czechia 42.940 Row 29 - Cell 0 David Peterka Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 0 Adam Rauschgold Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 0 Dominik Topinka Row 31 - Cell 2 9 Germany 42.953 Row 33 - Cell 0 Henric Hackmann Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 0 Nik Schröter Row 34 - Cell 2 Row 35 - Cell 0 Luca Spiegel Row 35 - Cell 2 10 Italy 43.444 Row 37 - Cell 0 Matteo Bianchi Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Filippo Cusumano Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Mattia Predomo Row 39 - Cell 2 11 Canada 43.485 Row 41 - Cell 0 Cole Dempster Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 0 James Hedgcock Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 0 Tyler Rorke Row 43 - Cell 2 12 Athlete Individual Neutral 43.751 Row 45 - Cell 0 Nikita Afanasev Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 0 Igor Girilovich Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Nikita Kalachnik Row 47 - Cell 2 13 Thailand 44.183 Row 49 - Cell 0 Jai Angsuthasawit Row 49 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 0 Norasetthada Bunma Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 51 - Cell 0 Yeaunyong Petcharat Row 51 - Cell 2 14 Belgium 44.202 Row 53 - Cell 0 Runar De Schrijver Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Lowie Nulens Row 54 - Cell 2 Row 55 - Cell 0 Thibault Van Laere Row 55 - Cell 2 15 Hong Kong, China 44.787 Row 57 - Cell 0 Tsz Chun Mok Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 0 Cheuk Hei To Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 0 Tsun Ho Yung Row 59 - Cell 2 16 Malaysia 44.815 Row 61 - Cell 0 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 0 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 0 Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom Row 63 - Cell 2 17 Spain 44.952 Row 65 - Cell 0 Alejandro Martinez Chorro Row 65 - Cell 2 Row 66 - Cell 0 Axel Moreno Parera Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 0 Jose Moreno Sanchez Row 67 - Cell 2 18 Greece 44.957 Row 69 - Cell 0 Ioannis Kalogeropoulos Row 69 - Cell 2 Row 70 - Cell 0 Konstantinos Livanos Row 70 - Cell 2 Row 71 - Cell 0 Alexios Magklaris Row 71 - Cell 2 19 Korea 45.171 Row 73 - Cell 0 Woorim Choi Row 73 - Cell 2 Row 74 - Cell 0 Minjae Oh Row 74 - Cell 2 Row 75 - Cell 0 Jeseok Oh Row 75 - Cell 2

Women's Team Sprint

China, Germany, and Great Britain celebrate their women's team sprint medals (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

There were few surprises in the qualifying round of the women's team sprint as the major nations progressed, with Great Britain (Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane, Rhianna Parris-Smith) and China (Yulu Jiang, Mengqi Tong, Liying Yuan) leading the way at each stage.

The two nations made it through the first round, with China on top by 0.280 seconds as Germany (Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, Clara Schneider) and the Individual Neutral Athletes (Iana Burlakova, Ekaterina Evlanova, Alina Lysenko) finished with the third- and fourth-best times to make the battle for bronze.

One major surprise in the first round came as the reigning champions, the Netherlands (Kimberley Kalee, Hetty van de Wouw, Steffie van der Peet), missed out on the final, finishing fifth, 0.048 seconds off fourth place.

In the bronze medal race, Germany started slow, losing 0.310 seconds to the Individual Neutral Athletes in the first 250 metres. They gradually turned things around, though, closing to 0.172 seconds down after 500 metres as the final riders faced off. It was Germany who prevailed, however, riding a big final leg to turn that deficit into a 0.436-second advantage at the finish line to take the medal.

Great Britain and China faced off in the gold medal race, and it was the British who landed the first blow, completing the opening 250 metres 0.172 seconds quicker.

China fought back, though, with the pendulum swinging to 0.347 seconds in their favour after 500 metres. They duly held the advantage over the closing leg to win the rainbow jerseys with a 0.355-second gap over Great Britain, who finished with a silver medal for the second year in a row.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Team Sprint Final Rank Name (Country) Time 3 Germany 46.276 Row 1 - Cell 0 Lea Sophie Friedrich Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Pauline Sophie Grabosch Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Clara Schneider Row 3 - Cell 2 4 Athlete Individual Neutral 46.712 Row 5 - Cell 0 Iana Burlakova Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Ekaterina Evlanova Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Alina Lysenko Row 7 - Cell 2 1 China 45.578 Row 9 - Cell 0 Yulu Jiang Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 0 Mengqi Tong Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Liying Yuan Row 11 - Cell 2 2 Great Britain 45.933 Row 13 - Cell 0 Sophie Capewell Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Emma Finucane Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Rhianna Parris-Smith Row 15 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Athlete Individual Neutral 46.428 Row 1 - Cell 0 Nataliia Antonova Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Iana Burlakova Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Alina Lysenko Row 3 - Cell 2 2 Australia 47.027 Row 5 - Cell 0 Kristina Clonan Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Alessia Mccaig Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Molly Mcgill Row 7 - Cell 2 1 Germany 46.276 Row 9 - Cell 0 Lea Sophie Friedrich Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 0 Pauline Sophie Grabosch Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Clara Schneider Row 11 - Cell 2 2 Netherlands 46.476 Row 13 - Cell 0 Kimberly Kalee Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Hetty Van de Wouw Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Steffie Van der Peet Row 15 - Cell 2 1 China 45.646 Row 17 - Cell 0 Yulu Jiang Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Xuehuang Luo Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Liying Yuan Row 19 - Cell 2 2 New Zealand 46.979 Row 21 - Cell 0 Ellesse Andrews Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Olivia King Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Rebecca Petch Row 23 - Cell 2 1 Great Britain 45.926 Row 25 - Cell 0 Sophie Capewell Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Emma Finucane Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Rhianna Parris-Smith Row 27 - Cell 2 2 France 48.718 Row 29 - Cell 0 Marie Louisa Drouode Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 0 Axelle Etienne Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 0 Mathilde Gros Row 31 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Team Sprint Qualifying Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Great Britain 45.842 Row 1 - Cell 0 Sophie Capewell Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Emma Finucane Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Rhianna Parris-Smith Row 3 - Cell 2 2 China 45.912 Row 5 - Cell 0 Yulu Jiang Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Mengqi Tong Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Liying Yuan Row 7 - Cell 2 3 Germany 46.303 Row 9 - Cell 0 Lea Sophie Friedrich Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 0 Pauline Sophie Grabosch Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Clara Schneider Row 11 - Cell 2 4 Athlete Individual Neutral 46.533 Row 13 - Cell 0 Nataliia Antonova Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Iana Burlakova Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Alina Lysenko Row 15 - Cell 2 5 Australia 46.691 Row 17 - Cell 0 Kristina Clonan Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Alessia Mccaig Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Molly Mcgill Row 19 - Cell 2 6 Netherlands 46.981 Row 21 - Cell 0 Kimberly Kalee Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Hetty Van de Wouw Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Steffie Van der Peet Row 23 - Cell 2 7 New Zealand 47.083 Row 25 - Cell 0 Ellesse Andrews Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Olivia King Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Rebecca Petch Row 27 - Cell 2 8 France 47.547 Row 29 - Cell 0 Marie Louisa Drouode Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 0 Mathilde Gros Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 0 Taky Marie Divine Kouame Row 31 - Cell 2 9 Poland 48.051 Row 33 - Cell 0 Marlena Karwacka Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 0 Nikola Seremak Row 34 - Cell 2 Row 35 - Cell 0 Nikola Sibiak Row 35 - Cell 2 10 United States 48.097 Row 37 - Cell 0 Emily Hayes Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Mckenna Mckee Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Hayley Yoslov Row 39 - Cell 2 11 Malaysia 48.366 Row 41 - Cell 0 Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 0 Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 0 Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid Row 43 - Cell 2 12 Belgium 48.376 Row 45 - Cell 0 Nicky Degrendele Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 0 Zita Gheysens Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Elke Vanhoof Row 47 - Cell 2 13 Czechia 48.902 Row 49 - Cell 0 Anna Jaborníková Row 49 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 0 Sára Kateřina Peterková Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 51 - Cell 0 Veronika Tamme Row 51 - Cell 2 14 Ukraine 49.018 Row 53 - Cell 0 Alla Biletska Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Oleksandra Lohviniuk Row 54 - Cell 2 Row 55 - Cell 0 Viktoriia Polishchuk Row 55 - Cell 2 15 Mexico 49.029 Row 57 - Cell 0 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 0 Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 0 Maria Jose Vizcaino Garcia Row 59 - Cell 2 16 Italy 49.208 Row 61 - Cell 0 Rachele Barbieri Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 0 Matilde Cenci Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 0 Miriam Vece Row 63 - Cell 2 17 Hong Kong, China 49.926 Row 65 - Cell 0 Sze Wing Ng Row 65 - Cell 2 Row 66 - Cell 0 Phoebe Tung Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 0 Cho Yiu Yeung Row 67 - Cell 2 18 Japan 50.680 Row 69 - Cell 0 Aki Sakai Row 69 - Cell 2 Row 70 - Cell 0 Mina Sato Row 70 - Cell 2 Row 71 - Cell 0 Minami Yamada Row 71 - Cell 2

China's Yulu Jiang, Mengqi Tong, and Liying Yuan race towards gold (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Qualifying rounds

The women's team pursuit began with qualifying on day one of the Track World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The women's and men's team pursuit competitions are spread over the first two days of competition, with the opening day hosting both qualifying rounds ahead of Thursday's first rounds and finals.

In the women's competition, there was a clear demarcation between the top eight qualifying nations and the rest, as the big favourites, including last year's medallists (Italy, Germany, and Great Britain), all advanced.

In a reversal of last year's final podium, Great Britain (Erin Boothman, Anna Morris, Millie Couzens, Josie Knight) topped the timesheets, finishing with a time of 4:08.055, 1.923 seconds quicker than Germany (Messane Bräutigam, Franziska Brausse, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger).

Italy (Elisa Balsamo, Martina Alzini, Martina Fidanza, Vittoria Guazzini) were third at 2.220 seconds down, while the fourth-placed Dutch squad (Nienke Veenhoven, Lorena Wiebes, Lisa van Belle, Sofie van Rooijen) lay a further 3.568 seconds adrift.

Australia, China, New Zealand, and France also qualified, though the USA (Stephanie Lawrence, Emma Jimenez Palos, Kristen Faulkner, Bethany Ingram) missed out, finishing ninth, 3.3 seconds off the final spot.

The Danish men's team pursuit squad confirmed their status as rainbow jersey favourites in the early rounds (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Team Pursuit Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Great Britain 4:08.055 Row 1 - Cell 0 Erin Boothman Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Anna Morris Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Millie Couzens Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Josie Knight Row 4 - Cell 2 2 Germany 4:09.978 Row 6 - Cell 0 Messane Bräutigam Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Franziska Brausse Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Lisa Klein Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Mieke Kröger Row 9 - Cell 2 3 Italy 4:10.275 Row 11 - Cell 0 Elisa Balsamo Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 0 Martina Alzini Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 0 Martina Fidanza Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Vittoria Guazzini Row 14 - Cell 2 4 Netherlands 4:13.843 Row 16 - Cell 0 Nienke Veenhoven Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Lorena Wiebes Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Lisa Van Belle Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 Sofie Van Rooijen Row 19 - Cell 2 5 Australia 4:14.368 Row 21 - Cell 0 Alyssa Polites Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Sophie Edwards Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Claudia Marcks Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 0 Felicity Wilson-Haffenden Row 24 - Cell 2 6 China 4:14.569 Row 26 - Cell 0 Xianbing Gong Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Ning Chen Row 27 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 0 Suwan Wei Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 0 Xiaoyue Wang Row 29 - Cell 2 7 New Zealand 4:15.084 Row 31 - Cell 0 Samantha Donnelly Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 0 Bryony Botha Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 33 - Cell 0 Prudence Fowler Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 0 Emily Shearman Row 34 - Cell 2 8 France 4:15.510 Row 36 - Cell 0 Clara Copponi Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 37 - Cell 0 Valentine Fortin Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Victoire Berteau Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Marion Borras Row 39 - Cell 2 9 United States 4:18.810 Row 41 - Cell 0 Stephanie Lawrence Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 0 Emma Jimenez Palos Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 0 Kristen Faulkner Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 0 Bethany Ingram Row 44 - Cell 2 10 Belgium 4:19.012 Row 46 - Cell 0 Katrijn De Clercq Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Shari Bossuyt Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 0 Hélène Hesters Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 0 Luca Vierstraete Row 49 - Cell 2 11 Japan 4:19.093 Row 51 - Cell 0 Mizuki Ikeda Row 51 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 0 Yumi Kajihara Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 0 Tsuyaka Uchino Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Maho Kakita Row 54 - Cell 2 12 Belarus 4:21.288 Row 56 - Cell 0 Alina Karotkina Row 56 - Cell 2 Row 57 - Cell 0 Palina Konrad Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 0 Iryna Prymakova Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 0 Hanna Tserakh Row 59 - Cell 2 13 Switzerland 4:21.491 Row 61 - Cell 0 Michelle Andres Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 0 Aline Seitz Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 0 Jasmin Liechti Row 63 - Cell 2 Row 64 - Cell 0 Annika Liehner Row 64 - Cell 2 14 Athlete Individual Neutral 4:22.130 Row 66 - Cell 0 Polina Danshina Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 0 Valeriya Valgonen Row 67 - Cell 2 Row 68 - Cell 0 Alena Ivanchenko Row 68 - Cell 2 Row 69 - Cell 0 Aglaya Kokareva Row 69 - Cell 2 15 Poland 4:24.553 Row 71 - Cell 0 Wiktoria Pikulik Row 71 - Cell 2 Row 72 - Cell 0 Tamara Szalinska Row 72 - Cell 2 Row 73 - Cell 0 Martyna Szczęsna Row 73 - Cell 2 Row 74 - Cell 0 Olga Wankiewicz Row 74 - Cell 2 16 Ireland 4:27.239 Row 76 - Cell 0 Emma Jeffers Row 76 - Cell 2 Row 77 - Cell 0 Aoife O Brien Row 77 - Cell 2 Row 78 - Cell 0 Fiona Mangan Row 78 - Cell 2 Row 79 - Cell 0 Esther Wong Row 79 - Cell 2 17 Chile 4:34.610 Row 81 - Cell 0 Scarlet Cortes Ugarte Row 81 - Cell 2 Row 82 - Cell 0 Javiera Garrido Muñoz Row 82 - Cell 2 Row 83 - Cell 0 Maite Ibarra Ramirez Row 83 - Cell 2 Row 84 - Cell 0 Aranza Villalon Sanchez Row 84 - Cell 2

There was no surprise in the men's qualifying as reigning champions Denmark (Tobias Hansen, Carl-Frederik Bévort, Frederik Madsen, Rasmus Pedersen) took the top spot, finishing 2.163 seconds clear of Great Britain (Noah Hobbs, Henry Hobbs, Matthew Bostock, Ethan Vernon).

Italy (Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Milan, Francesco Lamon, Alessio Magagnotti) were next best, just 0.118 seconds off Great Britain. Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the USA, and France also qualified for the next round, while China missed out by 0.554 seconds.

In the first round, Denmark once again topped the standings to qualify for the final in a matchup against Italy. The Italian quartet improved on their qualifying time to finish second, albeit still 1.289 seconds slower than the Danish gold medal favourites.

Great Britain will face off against France (Valentin Tabellion, Oscar Nilsson Julien, Mathieu Dupe, Benjamin Thomas) for the bronze medal. The French team just snuck in with the fourth-quickest time, finishing 0.015 seconds up on Australia, who came undone in their matchup against Denmark and so miss the final.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Denmark 3:44.991 Row 1 - Cell 0 Tobias Hansen Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Carl-Frederik Bévort Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Frederik Madsen Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Rasmus Pedersen Row 4 - Cell 2 2 Great Britain 3:47.154 Row 6 - Cell 0 Noah Hobbs Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Henry Hobbs Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Matthew Bostock Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Ethan Vernon Row 9 - Cell 2 3 Italy 3:47.272 Row 11 - Cell 0 Filippo Ganna Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 0 Francesco Lamon Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 0 Alessio Magagnotti Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Jonathan Milan Row 14 - Cell 2 4 Australia 3:48.797 Row 16 - Cell 0 Blake Agnoletto Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Thomas Cornish Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 0 Conor Leahy Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 0 James Moriarty Row 19 - Cell 2 5 New Zealand 3:50.218 Row 21 - Cell 0 George Jackson Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 0 Keegan Hornblow Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Marshall Erwood Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 0 Daniel Morton Row 24 - Cell 2 6 Germany 3:50.995 Row 26 - Cell 0 Max-David Briese Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 0 Tim Torn Teutenberg Row 27 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 0 Moritz Binder Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 0 Benjamin Boos Row 29 - Cell 2 7 United States 3:51.029 Row 31 - Cell 0 Ashlin Barry Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 0 Grant Koontz Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 33 - Cell 0 Anders Johnson Row 33 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 0 Taylor Phinney Row 34 - Cell 2 8 France 3:51.617 Row 36 - Cell 0 Valentin Tabellion Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 37 - Cell 0 Erwan Besnier Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Mathieu Dupe Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Benjamin Thomas Row 39 - Cell 2 9 China 3:52.171 Row 41 - Cell 0 Haijiao Sun Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 42 - Cell 0 Zhengyu Pei Row 42 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 0 Wentao Sun Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 0 Yang Yang Row 44 - Cell 2 10 Canada 3:52.642 Row 46 - Cell 0 Chris Ernst Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Mathias Guillemette Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 0 Carson Mattern Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 0 Campbell Parrish Row 49 - Cell 2 11 Japan 3:53.453 Row 51 - Cell 0 Kanta Umezawa Row 51 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 0 Naoki Kojima Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 0 Kazushige Kuboki Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Shoi Matsuda Row 54 - Cell 2 12 Switzerland 3:53.815 Row 56 - Cell 0 Pascal Tappeiner Row 56 - Cell 2 Row 57 - Cell 0 Alex Vogel Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 0 Mats Poot Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 59 - Cell 0 Noah Bögli Row 59 - Cell 2 13 Belgium 3:54.376 Row 61 - Cell 0 Witse Bertels Row 61 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 0 Tuur Dens Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 63 - Cell 0 Gianluca Pollefliet Row 63 - Cell 2 Row 64 - Cell 0 Noah Vandenbranden Row 64 - Cell 2 14 Kazakhstan 3:56.510 Row 66 - Cell 0 Ilya Karabutov Row 66 - Cell 2 Row 67 - Cell 0 Alisher Zhumakan Row 67 - Cell 2 Row 68 - Cell 0 Ramis Dinmukhametov Row 68 - Cell 2 Row 69 - Cell 0 Dmitriy Noskov Row 69 - Cell 2 15 Athlete Individual Neutral 3:57.583 Row 71 - Cell 0 Ilya Savekin Row 71 - Cell 2 Row 72 - Cell 0 Lev Gonov Row 72 - Cell 2 Row 73 - Cell 0 Grigorii Skorniakov Row 73 - Cell 2 Row 74 - Cell 0 Daniil Zarakovskiy Row 74 - Cell 2 16 Spain 3:58.930 Row 76 - Cell 0 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez Row 76 - Cell 2 Row 77 - Cell 0 Joan Marti Bennassar Rossello Row 77 - Cell 2 Row 78 - Cell 0 Francesc Bennassar Rossello Row 78 - Cell 2 Row 79 - Cell 0 Beñat Garaiar Pikabea Row 79 - Cell 2 17 Hong Kong, China 4:03.442 Row 81 - Cell 0 Tsun Wai Chu Row 81 - Cell 2 Row 82 - Cell 0 Ching Yin Mow Row 82 - Cell 2 Row 83 - Cell 0 Pak Hang Ng Row 83 - Cell 2 Row 84 - Cell 0 Kai Kwong Tso Row 84 - Cell 2 18 Indonesia 4:14.852 Row 86 - Cell 0 Julian Abi Manyu Row 86 - Cell 2 Row 87 - Cell 0 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo Row 87 - Cell 2 Row 88 - Cell 0 Muhammad Andy Royan Row 88 - Cell 2 Row 89 - Cell 0 Terry Yudha Kusuma Row 89 - Cell 2