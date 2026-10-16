Track World Championships: Great Britain adds two more gold medals on Day 3

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Italy, Netherlands and China also taste victory in Shanghai

Mark Stewart (Great Britain) celebrates winning the Points Race at the 2026 UCI Track World Championships
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
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Great Britain continued their successful run on day three of the UCI Track World Championships, taking home more silverware, with Mark Stewart winning the men’s Points Race title and Anna Morris taking the women’s Omnium title in the Shanghai championships.

In the other events, Jeffrey Hoogland took a fifth rainbow jersey in the men’s kilometre time trial, while Jonathan Milan backed up the Individual Pursuit world record he set in the semi-finals with a rainbow jersey.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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