Track World Championships: Lara Gillespie adds another rainbow jersey to her closet on final day of racing

Ireland's Lara Gillespie added a second rainbow jersey to her collection on the final day of Track Worlds

The 2026 UCI Track World Championships drew to a close on Sunday with five major prizes still up for grabs across a range of disciplines, from the points race to the madison and keirin.

Rather than any one nation closing out the Worlds with a dominant showing, the rainbow jerseys were shared across a host of countries. Harrie Lavreysen scored the Netherlands' fifth gold of the week in the men's sprint final, while Lara Gillespie followed her 2025 triumph with another, albeit in a different competition.

Elsewhere, Denmark prevailed in the men's madison, Germany's Tim Torn Teutenberg came out on top in the men's elimination race, and Alina Lysenko gave the individual neutral athletes their first and only medal of Worlds with a women's keirin victory.

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Read on for our round-up of all the final day action in Shanghai.

Women's Points Race

Lara Gillespie among her rivals during the points race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ireland's Lara Gillespie made it two rainbow jerseys in two years, with a point race triumph to follow on from her elimination race victory last year.

Gillespie enjoyed a tremendous forward leap from her 2025 result in the same event, where she finished in 12th place on 25 points, well behind world champion Yareli Acevedo of Mexico on 63.

This year, Giullespie showed her form with a table-topping 42 points, five clear of second-place finisher Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark). Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) took the bronze medal two points behind on 35 points.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Final Rank Name (Country) Points 1 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 42 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 37 3 Shari Bossuyt (Belgium) 35 4 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 13 5 Sofie Van Rooijen (Netherlands) 10 6 Anna Hicks (United States) 9 7 Lisa Klein (Germany) 8 8 Erin Boothman (Great Britain) 7 9 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 4 10 Marion Borras (France) 4 11 Bryony Botha (New Zealand) 2 12 Rachele Barbieri (Italy) 2 13 Daniela Campos (Portugal) 0 14 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 0 15 Sophie Edwards (Australia) -16 16 Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong) -20 17 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) -20 18 Suwan Wei (China) -37 19 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) -40 20 Vendula Strakata (Czechia) -40 DNF Alexi Ramirez (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 20 - Cell 2 DNF Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed Mohamed (Egypt) Row 21 - Cell 2 DNF Nafosat Kozieva (Uzbekistan) Row 22 - Cell 2

Men's Sprint

Harrie Lavreysen ensured more Dutch success was to come on the final day in the men's sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch racer Harrie Lavreysen faced off against Australia's Leigh Hoffmann in the gold medal race, with Lavreysen starting as the favourite having won the title in each year since 2019 and having beaten Hoffman last year.

He duly delivered on that promise, beating Hoffmann by 0.093 seconds in the first race and then doing better still in the second to win by 0.183 seconds.

The win marks 23 world titles for the 29-year-old in a glittering track career, which also includes five Olympic titles.

In the bronze medal race, Japan's Kaiya Ota went head-to-head with Nicolas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago). As was the case in the gold medal matchup, one rider won both races, with Ota beating Paul by 0.052 seconds in the first and 0.256 in the second to seal bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gold medal race Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 9.884 2 Leigh Hoffman (Australia) Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bronze medal race Rank Name (Country) Time 3 Kaiya Ota (Japan) 9.766 4 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad And Tobago) Row 1 - Cell 2

Men's Elimination Race

Tim Torn Teutenberg came out on top in the men's elimination race (Image credit: Getty Images)

24-year-old German racer Tim Torn Teutenberg picked up the second rainbow jersey of his young career in the elimination, adding this world title to the madison he won two years ago.

This year brought a new look podium compared to 2025, with reigning champion Elia Viviani having retired from racing.

Teutenberg beat Denmark's Tobias Hansen to claim the rainbow stripes, while Jules Hesters grabbed bronze ahead of 19-year-old American racer Ashlin Barry.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Tobias Hansen (Denmark) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Jules Hesters (Belgium) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Ashlin Barry (United States) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Adam Krenek (Czechia) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Blake Agnoletto (Australia) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Tom Sexton (New Zealand) Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Diogo Narciso (Portugal) Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Ramazan Yilmaz (Turkey) Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Tim Wafler (Austria) Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Filip Prokopyszyn (Poland) Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Ricardo Pena Salas (Mexico) Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Alex Vogel (Switzerland) Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Matteo Fiorin (Italy) Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spain) Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Noah Hobbs (Great Britain) Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Red Walters (Grenada) Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Clever Jose Martinez Moros (Venezuela) Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Junjie Wu (China) Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Gleb Syritsa (Neutral Athlete) Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Valentin Tabellion (France) Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Vincent Hoppezak (Netherlands) Row 23 - Cell 2

Women's Keirin

Alina Lysenko in her rainbow jersey as new keirin world champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alina Lysenko picked up the only medal – and so the only gold – for the individual neutral athletes in the women's keirin. The world title is the Russian racer's first after she scored bronze in the sprint last year.

Lysenko beat Lee Sophie Friedrich (Germany) to the title by a minuscule margin of just 0.006 seconds. Emma Finucane of Great Britain rounded out the podium, 0.014 seconds off Lysenko and 0.099 seconds behind fourth-placed Lijuan Wang (China).

The reigning world champion, Japan's Mina Sato, wasn't in contention for another rainbow jersey here. She instead dropped down the rankings and finished eighth overall after taking second place in the 7-12 positions race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gold medal race Rank Name (Country) Time 1 Alina Lysenko (Neutral Athlete) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Lijuan Wang (China) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Zita Gheysens (Belgium) Row 5 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally For places 7-12 Rank Name (Country) Time 7 Lauriane Genest (Canada) Row 0 - Cell 2 8 Mina Sato (Japan) Row 1 - Cell 2 9 Haruka Nakazawa (Japan) Row 2 - Cell 2 10 Yulu Jiang (China) Row 3 - Cell 2 11 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) Row 4 - Cell 2 REL Liying Yuan (China) Row 5 - Cell 2

Men's Madison

Denmark rounded out a great Championships with a big win in the final event of the week (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The final event of the Track Worlds saw the men's teams face off in the madison.

Belgium were defending the title after Lindsay De Vylder and Fabio Van Den Bossche triumphed last year. They missed another medal by just one point this time around, though, finishing in fourth place with 51 points.

Ahead of them lay German pairing Moritz Augenstein and Roger Kluge. They ended the race with 52 points to narrowly grab bronze.

The top of the table was not close, as Portugal's Iuri Leitão and Ivo Oliveira raced to 67 points and the silver medal. The dominant Carl-Frederik Bévort and Lasse Norman Leth came out on top with 88 points to win the world title and take their nation to third in the final medal table, behind only Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final Rank Name (Country) Points 1 Denmark 88 Row 1 - Cell 0 Carl-Frederik Bevort Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Lasse Leth Row 2 - Cell 2 2 Portugal 67 Row 4 - Cell 0 Iuri Leitao Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 0 Ivo Oliveira Row 5 - Cell 2 3 Germany 52 Row 7 - Cell 0 Moritz Augenstein Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Roger Kluge Row 8 - Cell 2 4 Belgium 51 Row 10 - Cell 0 Lindsay De Vylder Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 0 Fabio Van den Bossche Row 11 - Cell 2 5 Italy 40 Row 13 - Cell 0 Simone Consonni Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Niccolo Galli Row 14 - Cell 2 6 Great Britain 32 Row 16 - Cell 0 Matthew Bostock Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 0 Mark Stewart Row 17 - Cell 2 7 New Zealand 32 Row 19 - Cell 0 George Jackson Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 0 Keegan Hornblow Row 20 - Cell 2 8 Netherlands 32 Row 22 - Cell 0 Yoeri Havik Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 0 Philip Heijnen Row 23 - Cell 2 9 Austria 28 Row 25 - Cell 0 Maximilian Schmidbauer Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 0 Heimo Fugger Row 26 - Cell 2 10 France 13 Row 28 - Cell 0 Bryan Coquard Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 0 Benjamin Thomas Row 29 - Cell 2 11 Spain 7 Row 31 - Cell 0 Alvaro Navas Marchal Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 0 Sebastian Mora Vedri Row 32 - Cell 2 12 United States 5 Row 34 - Cell 0 Graeme Frislie Row 34 - Cell 2 Row 35 - Cell 0 Peter Moore Row 35 - Cell 2 13 Japan -18 Row 37 - Cell 0 Kazushige Kuboki Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 38 - Cell 0 Shunsuke Imamura Row 38 - Cell 2 14 Switzerland -20 Row 40 - Cell 0 Noah Bogli Row 40 - Cell 2 Row 41 - Cell 0 Noah Schnyder Row 41 - Cell 2 15 Australia -20 Row 43 - Cell 0 Blake Agnoletto Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 0 Conor Leahy Row 44 - Cell 2 16 Poland -20 Row 46 - Cell 0 Daniel Staniszewski Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 0 Alan Banaszek Row 47 - Cell 2 DNF Czechia Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 0 Milan Kadlec Row 49 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 0 Matyas Koblizek Row 50 - Cell 2 DNF Kazakhstan Row 51 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 0 Ilya Karabutov Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 0 Dmitriy Noskov Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 0 Row 54 - Cell 1 Row 54 - Cell 2

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