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Track World Championships: Lara Gillespie adds another rainbow jersey to her closet on final day of racing

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Elsewhere, Harrie Lavreysen continued his sprint dominance, while Denmark went out with a bang in the Worlds' final even, the madison

Gold medalist Ireland’s Lara Gillespie sings her national anthem in the award ceremony for the women’s points race at the 2026 UCI Track World Championships at the Shanghai Velodrome in Shanghai on October 18, 2026. (Photo by JADE GAO / AFP)
Ireland's Lara Gillespie added a second rainbow jersey to her collection on the final day of Track Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 UCI Track World Championships drew to a close on Sunday with five major prizes still up for grabs across a range of disciplines, from the points race to the madison and keirin.

Rather than any one nation closing out the Worlds with a dominant showing, the rainbow jerseys were shared across a host of countries. Harrie Lavreysen scored the Netherlands' fifth gold of the week in the men's sprint final, while Lara Gillespie followed her 2025 triumph with another, albeit in a different competition.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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