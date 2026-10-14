Taylor Phinney's return from retirement in UCI Track World Championships fizzles as US men miss finals in team pursuit

News
By
Published

US rider notes that technology and positions have changed considerably since 2010, but confident that 'power numbers, they are not like so much different'

Taylor Phinney (USA) sees his reflection at the velodrome prior to first round action of men&#039;s Team Pursuit at 2026 UCI Track World Championships
Taylor Phinney (USA) sees his reflection at the velodrome prior to first round action of men's Team Pursuit at 2026 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The highly-anticipated return of 2010 pursuit world champion Taylor Phinney to international competition at the UCI Track World Championships as the starter for Team USA's men's team pursuit squad ended on day 1, the quartet missing the medal finals. It's a step backward for the team, who finished fourth in last year's championships in Santiago, Chile.

Phinney made a late decision to join the USA Cycling programme, announcing his return in April, more than six years after he quit professional cycling at age 29 in 2019. His aim was to make the team for the Los Angeles Olympic Games to emulate his parents Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter-Phinney, who both earned medals at the last Olympics there in 1984.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.