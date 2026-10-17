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Track World Championships: Yet more gold medals for Great Britain on Day 4 as Iúri Leitão takes emotional Omnium victory

Race Results
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Millie Couzens beats teammate Josie Knight in Individual Pursuit, Anna Morris and Erin Boothman add another GB gold in the Madison, and Pauline Grabosch wins the time trial

Anna Morris (left) and Erin Boothman (right) show off their gold medals after winning the Madison at the 2026 UCI Track World Championships
Anna Morris (left) and Erin Boothman (right) show off their gold medals after winning the Madison at the 2026 UCI Track World Championships (Image credit: © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd))
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Four more rainbow jerseys were handed out on the penultimate day of the 2026 UCI Track World Championships, with yet more success for Great Britain's women.

Anna Morris claimed her third gold medal of these Championships with victory alongside Erin Boothman in the Madison.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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