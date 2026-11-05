'Not exactly how I had planned' – Geerike Schreurs finally home in the Netherlands after horror crash at Gravel World Championships

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The Dutch rider spent almost 11 days in hospital in Australia

Geerike Schreurs celebrates victory at 2026 CORE4 and went on to win the women&#039;s title at Gravel Earth Series
Dutch gravel racer Geerike Schreurs (Image credit: Gravel Earth Series l 2026 CORE4)
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Almost four weeks after her serious crash at the UCI Gravel World Championships, Dutch rider Geerike Schreurs is finally well enough to travel back to Europe to continue her recovery.

After an excellent season riding for Specialized Off-Road Racing, Schreurs had been one of the favourites to at least reach the podium at the World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia. However, with around 50km of the race remaining, the Dutch woman’s wheel got caught in a rut, causing her to crash hard and forcing her out of the race.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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