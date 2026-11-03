'Lack of funding' forces long-standing women's Continental team to close after 18 seasons

Long-standing women's Continental team Hitec Products-Fluid Control will close at the end of 2026 after 18 seasons in the professional peloton, team manager Karl Lima announced on Monday evening.

The Norwegian team was founded in 2009 by Lima, and has been a stalwart of the women's peloton, with hundreds of young Norwegian and international riders passing through their ranks, often onto WorldTour teams and big success.

In the early days, the team was home to stars like Elisa Longo Borghini, Emma Johansson, Kirsten Wild, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Audrey Cordon-Ragot, winning major Classics and Grand Tour stages as one of the best teams in the women's peloton.

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More recently, the team has acted more as a development pathway, with success in that mission, too. Just this season, Hitec Products graduate Sigrid Haugset took a memorable stage win at the Tour de France Femmes, in her first year in the WorldTour after four seasons racing for the Norwegian squad.

Hitec Products, where Lima is technical manager, has supported the team since 2009, acting as title sponsor for 16 of their 18 seasons, with brands like Norwegian supermarket Coop and energy company Repsol also supporting the team over the years.

However, the team has not been able to secure the sponsorship to continue for a 19th season.

"After 18 seasons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the end of Hitec Products Fluid Control," Lima wrote in a post on the team's social media. "Unfortunately, a lack of funding means that we are no longer able to continue."

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Norwegian at its core, many of the team's success stories have been with home riders, like Katrine Aalerud, Susanne Andersen and Haugset, but they've played part in the careers of dozens of international riders, too.

"Since 2009, 111 riders, including 47 Norwegians, have been part of our team. Together, we have won championships, competed at the highest international level and, most importantly, provided young female cyclists with a platform to develop, grow and take the next step in their careers," the team said.

"A heartfelt thank you to all the riders, staff, sponsors and everyone who has believed in and supported our team throughout these years. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together."

The team's announcement has been met with support from the women's cycling community, with messages from riders like Julie Leth, Jolien D'hoore and Elena Cecchini.

The closure of Hitec Products means that there will be no more Norwegian teams at women's Continental or ProTeam level, though the nation is represented in the WorldTour through Uno-X Mobility.

The loss of the team also comes after the demise of the Ladies Tour of Norway, showing potentially worrying signs for women's cycling in the country. There were 10 Norwegian riders in the Women's WorldTour and ProTeams in 2026, many of whom came up via Hitec Products.

"The talent is there. We sincerely hope that Norwegian women's cycling will continue to have the opportunities and platforms needed to develop future generations of riders and help them reach the highest level," the team's statement concluded.

Of the team's 14 riders in 2026, only three have confirmed contracts for 2027, with Oda Gissinger heading to Uno-X, Julia Borgström returning to the WorldTour with Fenix-Premier Tech, and April Tacey signing for Smurfit Westrock.

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