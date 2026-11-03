'Lack of funding' forces long-standing women's Continental team to close after 18 seasons

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Hitec Products-Fluid Control have seen 100s of riders go through their ranks, including WorldTour stars and Tour de France stage winners

Hitec Products-Fluid Control riders line up at the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Long-standing women's Continental team Hitec Products-Fluid Control will close at the end of 2026 after 18 seasons in the professional peloton, team manager Karl Lima announced on Monday evening.

The Norwegian team was founded in 2009 by Lima, and has been a stalwart of the women's peloton, with hundreds of young Norwegian and international riders passing through their ranks, often onto WorldTour teams and big success.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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