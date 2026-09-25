'One final opportunity to give it everything' – Ashleigh Moolman Pasio set to close out 17-year professional career with World Championships road race

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South African's final event of 2026 will be the Gravel World Championships, but Montreal marks her last outing on the road, as she outlines in reflective blog post

Portrait of Ashleigh Moolman Pasio in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman Pasio is gearing up for her last outing on the road as a professional, with Saturday's elite women's road race at the World Championships set to draw to a close her 17-year career.

The very last dance of Moolman Pasio's career will be at the Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia next month, she confirmed in a blog post on Friday, but Montreal will be her final road race as a professional.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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