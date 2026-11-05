'I didn't agree with their way of working' – Ellen van Dijk critical of Picnic-PostNL management but says she didn't experience culture of fear

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Now retired, Van Dijk spent two seasons with the team in 2017 and 2018

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) during stage 1 of the 2018 Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta, in Boadilla del Monte, Spain. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ellen van Dijk spent two seasons with the team (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former Time Trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk has shed light on the management culture within the Picnic-PostNL team after the leadership was accused of creating a culture of anxiety and fear.

Van Dijk spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the team when it was called Sunweb, and described the management structure as "special", saying their methods contributed to her leaving the team after her two-year tenure brought 10 victories.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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