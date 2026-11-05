The Traka World Series a 'natural evolution' of Gravel Earth Series with collection of seven races, €84,000 prize purse and promise of live streaming

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New project led by Klassmark 'an approach to gravel that has evolved alongside the sport itself'

Second-placed Célestin Guillon and third-placed Axelle Dubau-Prévot stand on podium at 2026 The River next to winners, Geerike Schreurs and Mads Würtz Schmidt
Second-placed Célestin Guillon and third-placed Axelle Dubau-Prévot stand on podium at 2026 The River next to winners, Geerike Schreurs and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Image credit: Gravel Earth Series 2026 l The River by the Traka)
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After nurturing the Gravel Earth Series for four years, organisers Klassmark have revamped the global collection of races under their direction as The Traka World Series in 2027, announcing a compact framework of seven events, all with consistent prize money and live streaming.

Six of the seven events have been revealed, with Klassmark owning and operating all but one of the events under their 'The Traka' brand. The majority of racing will take place across Spain, with the multi-day Santa Vall by The Traka stage race, February 6-7, taking place in Catalonia, followed by Gravel Desert by The Traka on March 13, which moved from a July slot, in the Monegros region.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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