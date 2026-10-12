Geerike Schreurs undergoes surgery after suffering two fractured vertebrae in Gravel World Championships crash

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'Considering the circumstances, she is doing well. Her pain is under control, and she has been able to move both her arms and feet' says Dutch federation

Geerike Schreurs of Specialized Off-road celebrates victory at The River in Belgium and secures Gravel Earth Series overall
Geerike Schreurs crosses the line to win The River by The Traka earlier this year (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – The River by The Traka – Sonam Gotthilf)

Dutch rider Geerike Schreurs suffered multiple fractures in a major crash at the UCI Gravel World Championships at the weekend, breaking vertebrae in her neck and back in the fall.

Schreurs crashed out of a strong chase group behind then-race leader Tiffany Cromwell, falling along with South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio with just over 70km to run in the 125.6km race.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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