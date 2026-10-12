Geerike Schreurs undergoes surgery after suffering two fractured vertebrae in Gravel World Championships crash

Geerike Schreurs crosses the line to win The River by The Traka earlier this year

Dutch rider Geerike Schreurs suffered multiple fractures in a major crash at the UCI Gravel World Championships at the weekend, breaking vertebrae in her neck and back in the fall.

Schreurs crashed out of a strong chase group behind then-race leader Tiffany Cromwell, falling along with South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio with just over 70km to run in the 125.6km race.

The 37-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday, the Dutch federation confirmed, with the operation going positively.

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"As a result of her fall, she sustained several fractures, including fractures to her neck and spine. She underwent surgery yesterday, and thankfully, the operation went well," the federation told Cyclingnews on Monday.

"Considering the circumstances, she is doing well. Her pain is under control, and she has been able to move both her arms and feet."

Schreurs is in for an extended hospital stay following her crash and operation. The federation stated that the length of her recovery is as-yet unknown.

"She will need to remain in hospital for at least another two weeks. At this stage, it is difficult to say how long her recovery will take or what it will look like. Our focus is on doing everything we can to give her the best possible chance of making a full recovery without any major limitations."

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Schreurs was rounding out her season in Australia after another very strong gravel season in 2026. Racing for the Specialized Off-Road Team, she picked up wins at Gravel Desert by The Traka, Core4 in Iowa, the Lauf Gravel Worlds, The River by The Traka, and The Gralloch round of the UCI Gravel World Series.

Other season highlights have included a pair of second places (behind teammate Sofia Gomez Villafane at The Mid South and Unbound Gravel 200.

Schreurs, who has raced to 16th and 19th at the past two Gravel World Championships, unfortunately couldn't leave her mark on this year's race after her crash. However, she's already looking forward to getting back to competition, the Dutch federation told Cyclingnews.

"There is still a long road ahead, and there will be ups and downs along the way, but she is incredibly strong and determined.

"Of course, her first question was, 'When can I ride my bike again?' — she is a cyclist through and through!"