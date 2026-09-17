'Winning the rainbow jersey has made me work a lot on myself' - Magdeleine Vallieres' World Championships column

What a year it has been. It flew by. I still feel like yesterday was the day I was heading to the start line in Kigali with a mission. Since winning the UCI Road World Championship last September, my life has changed a lot.

The win was a surprise for me, and I think for the majority of the world. The question "How did your life change since becoming World Champion?" is probably the question I get asked the most.

Well, actually it's the question I get asked in 99% of interviews. The truth is, yes, my life has changed a lot. I have gotten a lot more attention than I used to, which took me a while to get used to, and it is still a work in progress.

Some days, I feel completely overwhelmed; some days I enjoy it a lot; some days it is insanely hard; and some days I am scared of the moment it will be gone.

My role in a lot of the races with my team, EF Education-Oatly, has changed, and I am still learning.

It has been nice to see what I can do in the finals. I am grateful to my team for not making me skip all the steps and for teaching me step by step how to get where I want to be. In the end, what changed the most for me is that winning the rainbow jersey has made me work a lot on myself.

I worked a lot to become more confident and to believe in myself more. I learned how to perform a different role in the races with my team. But in the end, I am not much different. I am the same person I was, just with new life experiences and new skills.

It is crazy how all the stars aligned last year in Kigali. I won the title, becoming the first elite world champion on the road for Canada, the year before we host Worlds in Montreal.

Vallieres on the attack at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria one-day race (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Of course, being the defending champion on home ground comes with its load of pressure. But also, this is the chance of a lifetime. Wearing the number one in front of my family, friends, and so many people who helped me get where I am feels very full circle.

It is such a cool course where so many riders can shine, which will make it such an interesting race. What I am most excited about racing Worlds in Montreal is racing in front of the Canadian-Quebec crowd.

I have received so many nice messages wishing me good luck and also telling me that they would be there to cheer. I can just feel the excitement of everyone, and I am so excited to share this moment with the community. I know that whatever happens, we are all in it together, and it gives me that extra motivation and fire.

The coolest thing from this year for me is receiving messages from clubs in Quebec telling me they have more riders this year, or messages telling me I inspired someone to go out on the bike or made someone believe in going for their dreams. If I could only do this for one person, then I feel incredibly proud.

Wearing this jersey has been an honour. I hope I have made this iconic rainbow jersey proud.

I can't explain that feeling of putting the rainbow on, riding a custom rainbow bike, even getting a custom POC helmet and getting rainbow shoes, and a rainbow Wahoo Kickr trainer.

Even a year later, every time I see it or wear it, it still feels extremely special. And I want to say thanks to everyone who made me feel special this year. I am really grateful for the wonderful time I got in the rainbow. Whatever happens on race day, I can say that I enjoyed every moment of it.