'Winning the rainbow jersey has made me work a lot on myself' - Magdeleine Vallieres' World Championships column

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Writing exclusively for Cyclingnews, the women's road world champion opens up on a life-changing year and how racing in Montreal will be a full-circle moment

Canadian rider Magdeleine Vallieres (C) reacts after winning the women&#039;s Elite road race cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Kigali, on September 27, 2025
Vallieres stunned the cycling world last year with her win in Kigali (Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images)

What a year it has been. It flew by. I still feel like yesterday was the day I was heading to the start line in Kigali with a mission. Since winning the UCI Road World Championship last September, my life has changed a lot.

The win was a surprise for me, and I think for the majority of the world. The question "How did your life change since becoming World Champion?" is probably the question I get asked the most.

Magdeleine Vallieres

Magdeleine Vallieres is the reigning elite women's road race World Champion, winning the prestigious title at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. From Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, she believes that her determination to take a risk led to a dream-come-true moment in her professional cycling career. Vallieres competes in the top-tier of professional cycling racing with EF Education-Oatly through 2028.

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