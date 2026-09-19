Filippo Ganna has a new 'more extreme' time trial position, but don't expect to see it at the World Championships

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Former world champion has been testing a new set-up but it has caused him a few problems already

MASSA, ITALY - MAY 19: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team competes during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 10 a 42km individual time trial stage from Viareggio to Massa / #UCIWT / on May 19, 2026 in Massa, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Filippo Ganna winning the 2026 Giro time trial with his 'classic' position (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna has revealed he has a new, 'more extreme' time trial position in the works, but don't expect to spot it in the World Championships tomorrow.

Ganna used to be the dominant force in time trialling, with two world titles and an Hour Record to his name, but he has been usurped in recent years by Remco Evenepoel, winner of the past three world titles and whom Ganna hasn't beaten against the clock since 2023.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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