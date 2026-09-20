'I was thinking, OK maybe it's possible' – Zoe Bäckstedt claims spectacular silver on Elite debut at World Championships

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21-year-old has 'massive respect' for defending champion Reusser, proving the closest rival to the Swiss on the day

Zoe Backstedt of Team Great Britain competes during the elite women&#039;s time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships
Zoe Bäckstedt of Team Great Britain competes during the elite women's time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain’s Zoe Bäckstedt dazzled on debut in the elite women’s individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships Sunday. The 21-year-old Welsh woman pushed Marlen Reusser all the way, a dominant first half performance putting her in contention for the gold medal despite it being her first outing at the highest level, following her triumph at U23 level in 2025 in Kigali.

Bäckstedt talked journalists at the post-race press conference through her race, and what it was like to find out she was leading the pack in the early stages.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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